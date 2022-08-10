Skip to main content

How to watch Maxime Cressy vs. Gael Monfils at the National Bank Open

Sep 27, 2020; Paris, France; Cori Gauff (USA) reaches for the ball prior to her serve during her match against Johanna Konta (GBR) on day one at Stade Roland Garros. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports

On Wednesday, August 10, turn on Tennis Channel to see Gael Monfils challenge Maxime Cressy in the Round of 32 of the National Bank Open in Montréal, Canada.

  • Tournament: National Bank Open
  • Round: Round of 32
  • Date: Wednesday, August 10
  • TV Channel: Tennis Channel
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
  • Court Surface: Hard

Monfils vs. Cressy Matchup Info

Gael MonfilsMaxime Cressy

20

World Rank

31

12-6

2022 Match Record

29-19

30-12

2022 Set Record

74-54

Mutua Madrid Open

Last Tournament

Citi Open

Round of 32

Last Result

Round of 16

Gael Monfils vs. Maxime Cressy Recent Performance

  • Monfils defeated No. 53-ranked Pedro Martinez 7-6, 3-6, 6-2 on Tuesday to reach the Round of 32.
  • In the Round of 64 on Tuesday, Cressy defeated No. 38-ranked Aslan Karatsev, 6-4, 6-4.
  • Monfils has played 18 matches so far this year across all court surfaces, and 22 games per match (18.5 in three-set matches).
  • Thus far this year, Monfils has won 30.6% of his return games and 84% of his service games.
  • In terms of serve/return winning percentages on hard courts, Monfils has won 84.2% of his games on serve, and 31.1% on return.
  • Through 48 matches this year, Cressy has played 27.9 games per match (24.8 in three-set matches) and won 52.4% of them (across all court surfaces).
  • Cressy has won 17% of his return games so far this year, and 86.1% of his service games.
  • Cressy has won 87.7% of his service games on hard courts, and 17.8% of his return games.

How To Watch

August
10
2022

Canada - Early Rounds

TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
12:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

