How to watch Maxime Cressy vs. Gael Monfils at the National Bank Open
On Wednesday, August 10, turn on Tennis Channel to see Gael Monfils challenge Maxime Cressy in the Round of 32 of the National Bank Open in Montréal, Canada.
- Tournament: National Bank Open
- Round: Round of 32
- Date: Wednesday, August 10
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Live Stream on fuboTV
- Court Surface: Hard
Monfils vs. Cressy Matchup Info
|Gael Monfils
|Maxime Cressy
20
World Rank
31
12-6
2022 Match Record
29-19
30-12
2022 Set Record
74-54
Mutua Madrid Open
Last Tournament
Citi Open
Round of 32
Last Result
Round of 16
Gael Monfils vs. Maxime Cressy Recent Performance
- Monfils defeated No. 53-ranked Pedro Martinez 7-6, 3-6, 6-2 on Tuesday to reach the Round of 32.
- In the Round of 64 on Tuesday, Cressy defeated No. 38-ranked Aslan Karatsev, 6-4, 6-4.
- Monfils has played 18 matches so far this year across all court surfaces, and 22 games per match (18.5 in three-set matches).
- Thus far this year, Monfils has won 30.6% of his return games and 84% of his service games.
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages on hard courts, Monfils has won 84.2% of his games on serve, and 31.1% on return.
- Through 48 matches this year, Cressy has played 27.9 games per match (24.8 in three-set matches) and won 52.4% of them (across all court surfaces).
- Cressy has won 17% of his return games so far this year, and 86.1% of his service games.
- Cressy has won 87.7% of his service games on hard courts, and 17.8% of his return games.
