How to watch Ons Jabeur vs. Qinwen Zheng at the WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022

Tune in to Tennis Channel to watch Qinwen Zheng compete against Ons Jabeur in the Round of 32 of the WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022 on Wednesday.

How to watch Qinwen Zheng vs. Ons Jabeur at the WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022

  • Tournament: WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022
  • Round: Round of 32
  • Date: Wednesday, August 10
  • TV Channel: Tennis Channel
  • Court Surface: Hard

Zheng vs. Jabeur Matchup Info

Qinwen ZhengOns Jabeur

51

World Rank

5

17-13

2022 Match Record

37-11

38-32

2022 Set Record

77-33

Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic

Last Tournament

Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic

Round of 32

Last Result

Quarterfinal

Qinwen Zheng vs. Ons Jabeur Recent Performance

  • Zheng beat No. 96-ranked Rebecca Marino 3-6, 7-6, 6-4 on Tuesday to make the Round of 32.
  • Jabeur is coming off a loss in the quarterfinals at the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic, at the hands of No. 19-ranked Veronika Kudermetova, 6-7, 2-6.
  • In her 30 matches so far this year across all court surfaces, Zheng has played an average of 23 games (23 in three-set matches).
  • So far this year, Zheng has won 29.5% of her return games and 71.5% of her service games.
  • On hard courts, Zheng has won 69.4% of her service games and 27.8% of her return games.
  • Jabeur has played 48 matches this year, and 21.4 games per match across all court types (21.4 in three-set matches).
  • Jabeur has won 41.9% of her return games this year, and 72.8% of her service games.
  • On hard courts, Jabeur has won 68.9% of her service games and 38.2% of her return games.

How To Watch

August
10
2022

Canada - Early Rounds

TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
12:00
PM/EST
