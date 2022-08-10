How to watch Pablo Carreno Busta vs. Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune at the National Bank Open
The Round of 32 of the National Bank Open includes Pablo Carreno Busta and Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune going toe to toe on August 10 at Stade IGA. Tune in on Tennis Channel.
- Tournament: National Bank Open
- Round: Round of 32
- Date: Wednesday, August 10
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Court Surface: Hard
Rune vs. Carreno Busta Matchup Info
|Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune
|Pablo Carreno Busta
26
World Rank
23
23-21
2022 Match Record
19-16
58-48
2022 Set Record
48-40
Citi Open
Last Tournament
Hamburg European Open
Round of 16
Last Result
Round of 16
Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune vs. Pablo Carreno Busta Recent Performance
- In the Round of 64, Rune won 6-3, 7-5 against Fabio Fognini on Tuesday.
- In the Round of 64 on Tuesday, Carreno Busta defeated No. 14-ranked Matteo Berrettini, 6-3, 6-2.
- Rune has played 44 matches this year across all court surfaces, and 23.8 games per match (21.9 in three-set matches).
- Thus far this year, Rune has won 78.1% of his service games and 24.4% of his return games.
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages on hard courts, Rune has won 80.0% of his games on serve, and 21.3% on return.
- Carreno Busta has played 26.3 games per match (23.9 in three-set matches) in his 35 matches this year across all court types.
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Carreno Busta has won 79.1% of his games on serve, and 25.7% on return.
- Carreno Busta has won 83.2% of his service games on hard courts, and 24.8% of his return games.
How To Watch
