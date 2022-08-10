How to watch Qinwen Zheng vs. Ons Jabeur at the WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022
Fire up Tennis Channel on Wednesday to watch the Round of 32 of the WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022, which features Qinwen Zheng matching up with Ons Jabeur.
How to watch Qinwen Zheng vs. Ons Jabeur at the WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022
- Tournament: WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022
- Round: Round of 32
- Date: Wednesday, August 10
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Court Surface: Hard
Zheng vs. Jabeur Matchup Info
|Qinwen Zheng
|Ons Jabeur
51
World Rank
5
17-13
2022 Match Record
37-11
38-32
2022 Set Record
77-33
Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic
Last Tournament
Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic
Round of 32
Last Result
Quarterfinal
Qinwen Zheng vs. Ons Jabeur Recent Performance
- In the Round of 64 on Tuesday, Zheng defeated No. 96-ranked Rebecca Marino, 3-6, 7-6, 6-4.
- In her last tournament, the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic, Jabeur was eliminated in the quarterfinals by No. 19-ranked Veronika Kudermetova, 6-7, 2-6.
- Zheng has played 23 games per match (23 in three-set matches) in her 30 matches so far this year (across all court surfaces).
- Thus far this year, Zheng has won 71.5% of her service games and 29.5% of her return games.
- Zheng has won 69.4% of her service games on hard courts, and 27.8% of her return games.
- In her 48 matches so far this year, Jabeur has played an average of 21.4 games across all court surfaces (21.4 in three-set matches).
- So far this year, Jabeur has won 72.8% of her service games and 41.9% of her return games.
- On hard courts, Jabeur has won 38.2% of her return games and 68.9% of her service games.
