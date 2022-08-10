Skip to main content

How to watch Qinwen Zheng vs. Ons Jabeur at the WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022

Sept 10, 2017; New York, NY, USA; Detailed view as Rafael Nadal of Spain bounces a tennis ball before serving to Kevin Anderson of South Africa in the Men's Final in Ashe Stadium at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Sept 10, 2017; New York, NY, USA; Detailed view as Rafael Nadal of Spain bounces a tennis ball before serving to Kevin Anderson of South Africa in the Men's Final in Ashe Stadium at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Fire up Tennis Channel on Wednesday to watch the Round of 32 of the WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022, which features Qinwen Zheng matching up with Ons Jabeur.

How to watch Qinwen Zheng vs. Ons Jabeur at the WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022

  • Tournament: WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022
  • Round: Round of 32
  • Date: Wednesday, August 10
  • TV Channel: Tennis Channel
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
  • Court Surface: Hard

Zheng vs. Jabeur Matchup Info

Qinwen ZhengOns Jabeur

51

World Rank

5

17-13

2022 Match Record

37-11

38-32

2022 Set Record

77-33

Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic

Last Tournament

Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic

Round of 32

Last Result

Quarterfinal

Qinwen Zheng vs. Ons Jabeur Recent Performance

  • In the Round of 64 on Tuesday, Zheng defeated No. 96-ranked Rebecca Marino, 3-6, 7-6, 6-4.
  • In her last tournament, the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic, Jabeur was eliminated in the quarterfinals by No. 19-ranked Veronika Kudermetova, 6-7, 2-6.
  • Zheng has played 23 games per match (23 in three-set matches) in her 30 matches so far this year (across all court surfaces).
  • Thus far this year, Zheng has won 71.5% of her service games and 29.5% of her return games.
  • Zheng has won 69.4% of her service games on hard courts, and 27.8% of her return games.
  • In her 48 matches so far this year, Jabeur has played an average of 21.4 games across all court surfaces (21.4 in three-set matches).
  • So far this year, Jabeur has won 72.8% of her service games and 41.9% of her return games.
  • On hard courts, Jabeur has won 38.2% of her return games and 68.9% of her service games.

How To Watch

August
10
2022

Canada - Early Rounds

TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
12:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Sept 10, 2017; New York, NY, USA; Detailed view as Rafael Nadal of Spain bounces a tennis ball before serving to Kevin Anderson of South Africa in the Men's Final in Ashe Stadium at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Grigor Dimitrov vs. Alex de Minaur at the National Bank Open

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Sep 27, 2020; Paris, France; Cori Gauff (USA) reaches for the ball prior to her serve during her match against Johanna Konta (GBR) on day one at Stade Roland Garros. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Gael Monfils vs. Maxime Cressy at the National Bank Open

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Sep 4, 2021; Flushing, NY, USA; Novak Djokovic of Serbia bounces a ball prior to serving against Kei Nishikori of Japan (not pictured) on day six of the 2021 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Stefanos Tsitsipas vs. Jack Draper at the National Bank Open

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Sep 27, 2020; Paris, France; Cori Gauff (USA) reaches for the ball prior to her serve during her match against Johanna Konta (GBR) on day one at Stade Roland Garros. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Maxime Cressy vs. Gael Monfils at the National Bank Open

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Sep 4, 2021; Flushing, NY, USA; Novak Djokovic of Serbia bounces a ball prior to serving against Kei Nishikori of Japan (not pictured) on day six of the 2021 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Tommy Paul vs. Carlos Alcaraz at the National Bank Open

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Sept 10, 2017; New York, NY, USA; Detailed view as Rafael Nadal of Spain bounces a tennis ball before serving to Kevin Anderson of South Africa in the Men's Final in Ashe Stadium at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Qinwen Zheng vs. Ons Jabeur at the WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Sep 27, 2020; Paris, France; Cori Gauff (USA) reaches for the ball prior to her serve during her match against Johanna Konta (GBR) on day one at Stade Roland Garros. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Marin Cilic vs. Karen Khachanov at the National Bank Open

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Sep 27, 2020; Paris, France; Cori Gauff (USA) reaches for the ball prior to her serve during her match against Johanna Konta (GBR) on day one at Stade Roland Garros. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Aryna Sabalenka vs. Sara Sorribes Tormo at the WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Sep 4, 2021; Flushing, NY, USA; Novak Djokovic of Serbia bounces a ball prior to serving against Kei Nishikori of Japan (not pictured) on day six of the 2021 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Jack Draper vs. Stefanos Tsitsipas at the National Bank Open

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago