How to watch Roberto Bautista Agut vs. Jenson Brooksby at the National Bank Open
On Wednesday, August 10 at Stade IGA, Roberto Bautista Agut and Jenson Brooksby meet for a head-to-head matchup in the Round of 32 at the National Bank Open. Watch it on Tennis Channel.
How to watch Jenson Brooksby vs. Roberto Bautista Agut at the National Bank Open
- Tournament: National Bank Open
- Round: Round of 32
- Date: Wednesday, August 10
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
- Court Surface: Hard
Brooksby vs. Bautista Agut Matchup Info
|Jenson Brooksby
|Roberto Bautista Agut
46
World Rank
18
19-14
2022 Match Record
22-11
43-36
2022 Set Record
48-26
Citi Open
Last Tournament
Generali Open
Round of 64
Last Result
Winner
Jenson Brooksby vs. Roberto Bautista Agut Recent Performance
- Brooksby is coming off a 6-2, 6-3 victory over No. 41-ranked Alexander Bublik in the Round of 64 on Monday.
- In the Round of 64, Bautista Agut won 7-6, 6-3 versus Marcos Giron on Monday.
- In his 33 matches so far this year across all court types, Brooksby has played an average of 22 games (21 in three-set matches).
- Brooksby has won 75.8% of his service games so far this year, and 27.9% of his return games.
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages on hard courts, Brooksby has won 79.6% of his games on serve, and 30.8% on return.
- Bautista Agut has played 33 matches this year (winning 57.0% of games across all court surfaces), and 22.2 games per match (21.5 in three-set matches).
- So far this year, Bautista Agut has won 80.7% of his service games and 32.3% of his return games.
- Bautista Agut has won 32.6% of his return games on hard courts, and 77.8% of his service games.
How To Watch
August
10
2022
Canada - Early Rounds
TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
12:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)