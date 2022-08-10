How to watch Sara Sorribes Tormo vs. Aryna Sabalenka at the WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022
Tennis Channel will be showing the Round of 32 of the WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022, which features Aryna Sabalenka playing Sara Sorribes Tormo on August 10.
- Tournament: WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022
- Round: Round of 32
- Date: Wednesday, August 10
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Court Surface: Hard
Sabalenka vs. Sorribes Tormo Matchup Info
|Aryna Sabalenka
|Sara Sorribes Tormo
6
World Rank
41
20-15
2022 Match Record
19-13
48-39
2022 Set Record
41-30
Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic
Last Tournament
32nd Palermo Ladies Open
Quarterfinal
Last Result
Semifinal
Aryna Sabalenka vs. Sara Sorribes Tormo Recent Performance
- Sabalenka is coming off a defeat in the quarterfinals at the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic, at the hands of No. 12-ranked Daria Kasatkina, 6-4, 5-7, 0-6.
- Sorribes Tormo defeated No. 81-ranked Claire Liu 7-6, 2-6, 7-6 on Tuesday to make the Round of 32.
- Sabalenka has played 35 matches this year across all court surfaces, and 22.6 games per match (22.6 in three-set matches).
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Sabalenka has won 67.2% of her games on serve, and 36.9% on return.
- Sabalenka has won 38.5% of her return games on hard courts, and 62.2% of her service games.
- Through 32 matches so far this year, Sorribes Tormo has played 20.3 games per match (20.3 in three-set matches) and won 54.9% of them (across all court types).
- So far this year, Sorribes Tormo has won 61% of her service games and 48.5% of her return games.
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages on hard courts, Sorribes Tormo has won 60% of her games on serve, and 45.2% on return.
