How to watch Serena Williams vs. Belinda Bencic at the WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022
Belinda Bencic and Serena Williams are scheduled to meet on Wednesday, August 10 in the Round of 32 of the WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022, and you can tune in to watch it on Tennis Channel.
- Tournament: WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022
- Round: Round of 32
- Date: Wednesday, August 10
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Court Surface: Hard
Bencic vs. Williams Matchup Info
Belinda Bencic vs. Serena Williams Recent Performance
- Bencic beat No. 71-ranked Tereza Martincova 6-4, 6-2 on Tuesday to reach the Round of 32.
- In the Round of 64 on Monday, Williams beat No. 57-ranked Nuria Parrizas Diaz, 6-3, 6-4.
- Through 41 matches this year (across all court surfaces), Bencic has played 22.9 games per match (22.9 in three-set matches) and won 54.4% of them.
- Bencic has won 33.5% of her return games so far this year, and 75.6% of her service games.
- On hard courts, Bencic has won 34.9% of her return games and 74.8% of her service games.
- Williams has played two matches so far this year (winning 56.9% of games across all court surfaces), and 25.5 games per match (25.5 in three-set matches).
- Williams has won 37.5% of her return games this year, and 74.1% of her service games.
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages on hard courts, Williams has won 90.0% of her games on serve, and 33.3% on return.
How To Watch
August
10
2022
Canada - Early Rounds
TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
7:00
PM/EST
