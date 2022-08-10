How to watch Shuai Zhang vs. Simona Halep at the WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022
The August 10 matchup between Simona Halep and Shuai Zhang in the Round of 32 at the WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022 can be seen on Tennis Channel.
- Tournament: WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022
- Round: Round of 32
- Date: Wednesday, August 10
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Court Surface: Hard
Halep vs. Zhang Matchup Info
|Simona Halep
|Shuai Zhang
15
World Rank
45
33-11
2022 Match Record
23-20
70-22
2022 Set Record
42-40
Citi Open
Last Tournament
Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic
Round of 16
Last Result
Round of 32
Simona Halep vs. Shuai Zhang Recent Performance
- Halep is coming off a 6-0, 6-2 win over No. 82-ranked Donna Vekic in the Round of 64 on Monday.
- In the Round of 64 on Tuesday, Zhang defeated No. 122-ranked Cristina Bucsa, 6-1, 6-3.
- Through 44 matches this year (across all court types), Halep has played 18.8 games per match (18.8 in three-set matches) and won 60.8% of them.
- So far this year, Halep has won 74.3% of her service games and 47.7% of her return games.
- Halep has won 75.6% of her service games on hard courts, and 48.8% of her return games.
- In her 43 matches so far this year, Zhang has played an average of 19.0 games across all court types (19.0 in three-set matches).
- Zhang has won 32.6% of her return games so far this year, and 65.9% of her service games.
- On hard courts, Zhang has won 66.0% of her service games and 28.8% of her return games.
