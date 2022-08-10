How to watch Shuai Zhang vs. Simona Halep at the WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022

Sep 27, 2020; Paris, France; Cori Gauff (USA) reaches for the ball prior to her serve during her match against Johanna Konta (GBR) on day one at Stade Roland Garros. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports

The August 10 matchup between Simona Halep and Shuai Zhang in the Round of 32 at the WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022 can be seen on Tennis Channel.

How to watch Simona Halep vs. Shuai Zhang at the WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022

Tournament: WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022

WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022 Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Wednesday, August 10

Wednesday, August 10 TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Tennis Channel Live Stream on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Start your free trial today! Court Surface: Hard

Halep vs. Zhang Matchup Info

Simona Halep Shuai Zhang 15 World Rank 45 33-11 2022 Match Record 23-20 70-22 2022 Set Record 42-40 Citi Open Last Tournament Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic Round of 16 Last Result Round of 32

Simona Halep vs. Shuai Zhang Recent Performance