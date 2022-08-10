Skip to main content

How to watch Shuai Zhang vs. Simona Halep at the WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022

The August 10 matchup between Simona Halep and Shuai Zhang in the Round of 32 at the WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022 can be seen on Tennis Channel.

How to watch Simona Halep vs. Shuai Zhang at the WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022

  • Tournament: WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022
  • Round: Round of 32
  • Date: Wednesday, August 10
  • TV Channel: Tennis Channel
  TV Channel: Tennis Channel
  • Court Surface: Hard

Halep vs. Zhang Matchup Info

Simona HalepShuai Zhang

15

World Rank

45

33-11

2022 Match Record

23-20

70-22

2022 Set Record

42-40

Citi Open

Last Tournament

Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic

Round of 16

Last Result

Round of 32

Simona Halep vs. Shuai Zhang Recent Performance

  • Halep is coming off a 6-0, 6-2 win over No. 82-ranked Donna Vekic in the Round of 64 on Monday.
  • In the Round of 64 on Tuesday, Zhang defeated No. 122-ranked Cristina Bucsa, 6-1, 6-3.
  • Through 44 matches this year (across all court types), Halep has played 18.8 games per match (18.8 in three-set matches) and won 60.8% of them.
  • So far this year, Halep has won 74.3% of her service games and 47.7% of her return games.
  • Halep has won 75.6% of her service games on hard courts, and 48.8% of her return games.
  • In her 43 matches so far this year, Zhang has played an average of 19.0 games across all court types (19.0 in three-set matches).
  • Zhang has won 32.6% of her return games so far this year, and 65.9% of her service games.
  • On hard courts, Zhang has won 66.0% of her service games and 28.8% of her return games.

How To Watch

August
10
2022

Canada - Early Rounds

TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
12:15
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
USATSI_18838603
