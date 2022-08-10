How to watch Simona Halep vs. Shuai Zhang at the WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022
Tune in to Tennis Channel to watch Simona Halep compete against Shuai Zhang in the Round of 32 of the WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022 on Wednesday.
How to watch Simona Halep vs. Shuai Zhang at the WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022
- Tournament: WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022
- Round: Round of 32
- Date: Wednesday, August 10
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
- Court Surface: Hard
Halep vs. Zhang Matchup Info
|Simona Halep
|Shuai Zhang
15
World Rank
45
33-11
2022 Match Record
23-20
70-22
2022 Set Record
42-40
Citi Open
Last Tournament
Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic
Round of 16
Last Result
Round of 32
Simona Halep vs. Shuai Zhang Recent Performance
- In the Round of 64, Halep was victorious 6-0, 6-2 against Donna Vekic on Monday.
- In the Round of 64, Zhang won 6-1, 6-3 versus Cristina Bucsa on Tuesday.
- Through 44 matches this year (across all court surfaces), Halep has played 18.8 games per match (18.8 in three-set matches) and won 60.8% of them.
- Halep has won 74.3% of her service games this year, and 47.7% of her return games.
- Halep has won 48.8% of her return games on hard courts, and 75.6% of her service games.
- Zhang has played 43 matches this year (winning 50.1% of games across all court types), and 19.0 games per match (19.0 in three-set matches).
- Zhang has won 32.6% of her return games so far this year, and 65.9% of her service games.
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages on hard courts, Zhang has won 66.0% of her games on serve, and 28.8% on return.
How To Watch
August
10
2022
Canada - Early Rounds
TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
12:15
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)