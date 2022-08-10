How to watch Stefanos Tsitsipas vs. Jack Draper at the National Bank Open

Check out Tennis Channel on August 10 to witness No. 82 Jack Draper match up against No. 5 Stefanos Tsitsipas in the Round of 32 of the National Bank Open.

Tournament: National Bank Open

National Bank Open Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Wednesday, August 10

Wednesday, August 10 TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Court Surface: Hard

Draper vs. Tsitsipas Matchup Info

Jack Draper Stefanos Tsitsipas 82 World Rank 5 12-7 2022 Match Record 41-13 27-16 2022 Set Record 99-50 Citi Open Last Tournament Wimbledon Round of 32 Last Result Round of 32

Jack Draper vs. Stefanos Tsitsipas Recent Performance