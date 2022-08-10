How to watch Stefanos Tsitsipas vs. Jack Draper at the National Bank Open
Check out Tennis Channel on August 10 to witness No. 82 Jack Draper match up against No. 5 Stefanos Tsitsipas in the Round of 32 of the National Bank Open.
How to watch Jack Draper vs. Stefanos Tsitsipas at the National Bank Open
- Tournament: National Bank Open
- Round: Round of 32
- Date: Wednesday, August 10
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
- Court Surface: Hard
Draper vs. Tsitsipas Matchup Info
|Jack Draper
|Stefanos Tsitsipas
82
World Rank
5
12-7
2022 Match Record
41-13
27-16
2022 Set Record
99-50
Citi Open
Last Tournament
Wimbledon
Round of 32
Last Result
Round of 32
Jack Draper vs. Stefanos Tsitsipas Recent Performance
- In the Round of 64 on Monday, Draper defeated No. 76-ranked Hugo Gaston, 6-2, 6-3.
- In his last tournament, the Wimbledon, Tsitsipas was defeated in the Round of 32 by No. 40-ranked Nick Kyrgios, 7-6, 4-6, 3-6, 6-7.
- Draper has played 23.1 games per match (21.4 in three-set matches) in his 19 matches this year (across all court types).
- So far this year, Draper has won 26.7% of his return games and 80.7% of his service games.
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages on hard courts, Draper has won 81.3% of his games on serve, and 30.6% on return.
- Tsitsipas has played 27.4 games per match (23.7 in three-set matches) in his 54 matches so far this year across all court surfaces.
- Tsitsipas has won 24.8% of his return games so far this year, and 84.7% of his service games.
- On hard courts, Tsitsipas has won 22.2% of his return games and 86.4% of his service games.
How To Watch
August
10
2022
Canada - Early Rounds
TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
12:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)