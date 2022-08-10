How to watch Taylor Fritz vs. Frances Tiafoe at the National Bank Open
Tune in to Tennis Channel to see Frances Tiafoe challenge Taylor Fritz in the Round of 32 of the National Bank Open on Wednesday.
How to watch Frances Tiafoe vs. Taylor Fritz at the National Bank Open
- Tournament: National Bank Open
- Round: Round of 32
- Date: Wednesday, August 10
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
- Court Surface: Hard
Tiafoe vs. Fritz Matchup Info
|Frances Tiafoe
|Taylor Fritz
24
World Rank
13
19-16
2022 Match Record
27-11
52-45
2022 Set Record
73-35
Citi Open
Last Tournament
Citi Open
Quarterfinal
Last Result
Round of 16
Frances Tiafoe vs. Taylor Fritz Recent Performance
- Tiafoe beat Benjamin Bonzi 6-7, 7-5, 6-3 on Tuesday in the Round of 64.
- Fritz defeated Andy Murray 6-1, 6-3 on Tuesday in the Round of 64.
- Tiafoe has played 28.7 games per match (25.4 in three-set matches) in his 35 matches this year (across all court types).
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Tiafoe has won 79.3% of his games on serve, and 21.9% on return.
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages on hard courts, Tiafoe has won 80.4% of his games on serve, and 19.5% on return.
- Fritz has played 38 matches so far this year (winning 54.6% of games across all court surfaces), and 28.8 games per match (25.4 in three-set matches).
- So far this year, Fritz has won 27.4% of his return games and 81.8% of his service games.
- Fritz has won 26.3% of his return games on hard courts, and 83.9% of his service games.
How To Watch
August
10
2022
Canada - Early Rounds
TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
2:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)