How to watch Tommy Paul vs. Carlos Alcaraz at the National Bank Open

Don't miss No. 34 Tommy Paul match up against No. 4 Carlos Alcaraz in the Round of 32 of the National Bank Open. Check it out on Tennis Channel.

Tournament: National Bank Open

National Bank Open Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Wednesday, August 10

Wednesday, August 10 TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Start your free trial today! Court Surface: Hard

Paul vs. Alcaraz Matchup Info

Tommy Paul Carlos Alcaraz 34 World Rank 4 24-19 2022 Match Record 41-7 55-49 2022 Set Record 99-32 Citi Open Last Tournament Plava Laguna Croatia Open Umag Round of 32 Last Result Runner-Up

Tommy Paul vs. Carlos Alcaraz Recent Performance