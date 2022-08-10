How to watch Tommy Paul vs. Carlos Alcaraz at the National Bank Open
Don't miss No. 34 Tommy Paul match up against No. 4 Carlos Alcaraz in the Round of 32 of the National Bank Open. Check it out on Tennis Channel.
- Tournament: National Bank Open
- Round: Round of 32
- Date: Wednesday, August 10
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
- Court Surface: Hard
Paul vs. Alcaraz Matchup Info
|Tommy Paul
|Carlos Alcaraz
34
World Rank
4
24-19
2022 Match Record
41-7
55-49
2022 Set Record
99-32
Citi Open
Last Tournament
Plava Laguna Croatia Open Umag
Round of 32
Last Result
Runner-Up
Tommy Paul vs. Carlos Alcaraz Recent Performance
- Paul is coming off a 6-4, 6-4 win over No. 147-ranked Vasek Pospisil in the Round of 64 on Tuesday.
- In his most recent tournament, the Plava Laguna Croatia Open Umag, Alcaraz was eliminated in the finals by No. 10-ranked Jannik Sinner, 7-6, 1-6, 1-6.
- In his 43 matches this year across all court surfaces, Paul has played an average of 24.9 games (23.8 in three-set matches).
- Paul has won 77.3% of his service games so far this year, and 25.0% of his return games.
- Paul has won 26.5% of his return games on hard courts, and 78.3% of his service games.
- In his 48 matches so far this year, Alcaraz has played an average of 26.6 games across all court surfaces (23.5 in three-set matches).
- Alcaraz has won 32.6% of his return games so far this year, and 84.2% of his service games.
- Alcaraz has won 86.0% of his service games on hard courts, and 34.9% of his return games.
