How to watch Yoshihito Nishioka vs. Felix Auger-Aliassime at the National Bank Open

Sep 4, 2021; Flushing, NY, USA; Novak Djokovic of Serbia bounces a ball prior to serving against Kei Nishikori of Japan (not pictured) on day six of the 2021 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

If you're hoping to see No. 54 Yoshihito Nishioka go toe to toe with No. 9 Felix Auger-Aliassime in the Round of 32 of the National Bank Open on August 10, turn on Tennis Channel.

  • Tournament: National Bank Open
  • Round: Round of 32
  • Date: Wednesday, August 10
  • TV Channel: Tennis Channel
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
  • Court Surface: Hard

Nishioka vs. Auger-Aliassime Matchup Info

Yoshihito NishiokaFelix Auger-Aliassime

54

World Rank

9

19-15

2022 Match Record

29-16

42-44

2022 Set Record

76-47

Citi Open

Last Tournament

Mifel Open

Runner-Up

Last Result

Semifinal

Yoshihito Nishioka vs. Felix Auger-Aliassime Recent Performance

  • In the Round of 64 on Tuesday, Nishioka defeated No. 104-ranked Benoit Paire, 6-2, 6-3.
  • In his most recent match, Auger-Aliassime lost 4-6, 6-3, 3-6 versus Cameron Norrie in the semifinals of the Mifel Open.
  • Through 34 matches this year (across all court types), Nishioka has played 24.1 games per match (23.4 in three-set matches) and won 49.2% of them.
  • Thus far this year, Nishioka has won 73.4% of his service games and 23.7% of his return games.
  • On hard courts, Nishioka has won 75.8% of his service games and 26.0% of his return games.
  • In his 45 matches so far this year, Auger-Aliassime has played an average of 27.6 games across all court surfaces (23.6 in three-set matches).
  • Auger-Aliassime has won 82.7% of his service games so far this year, and 24.1% of his return games.
  • On hard courts, Auger-Aliassime has won 83.7% of his service games and 24.2% of his return games.

How To Watch

August
10
2022

Canada - Early Rounds

TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
6:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
