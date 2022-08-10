How to Watch National Bank Open: Stream Canadian Open Early Rounds, TV

Skip to main content

How to Watch National Bank Open, Canada's Early Rounds: Stream Tennis Live, TV Channel

The National Bank Open from Canada continues its early rounds with Iga Świątek and Daniil Medvedev in action on Wednesday.

The round of 32 at the National Bank Open in both Toronto and Quebec will bring the best tennis players in the world to the court. Widely known as The Canada Masters up north, this is a huge event on the calendar with only one major left on the tennis calendar in 2022. 

Last year Daniil Medvedev won this event on the men’s side and he will be in action looking to defend his title and build momentum towards the U.S. Open. 

How to Watch Canada - Early Rounds Today:

Match Date: Aug. 10, 2022

Match Time: 11:00 a.m. ET

TV: Tennis Channel

Live stream Canada - Early Rounds on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Emma Raducanu was upset by Camila Giorgi on Center Court in Toronto in straight sets in a lopsided loss.

In the women’s singles draw, top ranked Świątek is in action, as well as No. 2 ranked Anett Kontaveit, No. 4 ranked Paula Badosa, No. 5 ranked Ons Jabeur, No. 7 ranked Jessica Pegula, No. 13 ranked Leylah Fernandez, Serena Williams and several other top stars.

Defending champion Giorgi will take on Elise Mertens after upsetting Raducanu. The veteran Italian tennis player looks to go back-to-back in Canada.

Over in the men’s singles draw, the top seven players in the field will take the court today looking to advance.

Medvedev, Carlos Alcaraz Garfia, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Casper Ruud, Andrey Rublev, Felix Auger-Aliassime and Jannik Sinner are all in action against quality opponents.

If the favorites win today, over in the women's singles draw the round of 16 could see Świątek take on Fernandez in a battle of two of the brightest stars in the WTA and a flooded field of top ranked men’s singles competitors. 

Regional restrictions may apply.

