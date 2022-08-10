How to Watch National Bank Open: Stream Tennis Live, TV Channel

The morning session of the National Bank Open in Canada wraps up the early rounds on Thursday.

The National Bank Open rolls into the round of 16 after closing out the early rounds. The men’s draw is playing in Montreal with eight matches today, while the women’s singles draw also has eight matches today in Toronto. The doubles draw also features four additional matches for the men and women.

Day two in Montreal saw some of the best men’s tennis players in the world take the court with plenty of highlights.

In the women’s draw, one huge match has been No. 3 ranked Maria Sakkari taking on 14th ranked Karolina Plíšková. Defending champion Camila Giorgi is still in the draw.

Giorgi has not had an easy pathway to get to this round, defeating reigning U.S. Open Champion Emma Raducanu (7-6 (7-0), 6-2) and Elsie Mertens (6-3, 7-5).

The veteran singles star is on track to take on the winner of Wednesday's match between Asia Muhammad and No. 7 ranked Jessica Pegula.

Defending men’s singles champion, Daniil Medvedev is the top ranked player in the tournament for the men’s draw and takes on Nick Kyrgios, who is a wildcard in every tournament.

