How to watch Albert Ramos-Vinolas vs. Hubert Hurkacz at the National Bank Open
The Round of 16 of the National Bank Open includes Hubert Hurkacz and Albert Ramos-Vinolas going head to head on August 11 at Stade IGA. Tune in on Tennis Channel.
How to watch Albert Ramos-Vinolas vs. Hubert Hurkacz at the National Bank Open
- Tournament: National Bank Open
- Round: Round of 16
- Date: Thursday, August 11
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
- Court Surface: Hard
Ramos-Vinolas vs. Hurkacz Matchup Info
|Albert Ramos-Vinolas
|Hubert Hurkacz
43
World Rank
10
19-18
2022 Match Record
26-12
47-47
2022 Set Record
63-36
Generali Open
Last Tournament
Citi Open
Semifinal
Last Result
Round of 32
Albert Ramos-Vinolas vs. Hubert Hurkacz Recent Performance
- Ramos-Vinolas beat Diego Schwartzman 6-4, 6-2 on Wednesday in the Round of 32.
- In the Round of 32 on Tuesday, Hurkacz beat No. 44-ranked Emil Ruusuvuori, 6-3, 6-7, 6-2.
- Ramos-Vinolas has played 37 matches this year (across all court types), and 25.8 games per match (23.6 in three-set matches).
- Ramos-Vinolas has won 73.4% of his service games so far this year, and 26.2% of his return games.
- Ramos-Vinolas has won 24.2% of his return games on hard courts, and 65.1% of his service games.
- Hurkacz has played 38 matches so far this year, and 27.1 games per match across all court surfaces (25.4 in three-set matches).
- Hurkacz has won 87.5% of his service games this year, and 20.9% of his return games.
- Hurkacz has won 87.4% of his service games on hard courts, and 20.5% of his return games.
How To Watch
August
11
2022
Canada - Early Rounds
TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
1:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)