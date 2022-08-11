How to watch Albert Ramos-Vinolas vs. Hubert Hurkacz at the National Bank Open

Sep 27, 2020; Paris, France; Cori Gauff (USA) reaches for the ball prior to her serve during her match against Johanna Konta (GBR) on day one at Stade Roland Garros. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports

The Round of 16 of the National Bank Open includes Hubert Hurkacz and Albert Ramos-Vinolas going head to head on August 11 at Stade IGA. Tune in on Tennis Channel.

How to watch Albert Ramos-Vinolas vs. Hubert Hurkacz at the National Bank Open

Tournament: National Bank Open

National Bank Open Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Date: Thursday, August 11

Thursday, August 11 TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Tennis Channel Live Stream on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Start your free trial today! Court Surface: Hard

Ramos-Vinolas vs. Hurkacz Matchup Info

Albert Ramos-Vinolas Hubert Hurkacz 43 World Rank 10 19-18 2022 Match Record 26-12 47-47 2022 Set Record 63-36 Generali Open Last Tournament Citi Open Semifinal Last Result Round of 32

Albert Ramos-Vinolas vs. Hubert Hurkacz Recent Performance