How to watch Alex de Minaur vs. Nick Kyrgios at the National Bank Open
Check out Tennis Channel to watch Thursday's bout between No. 37 Nick Kyrgios and No. 21 Alex de Minaur in the Round of 16 at the National Bank Open.
How to watch Nick Kyrgios vs. Alex de Minaur at the National Bank Open
- Tournament: National Bank Open
- Round: Round of 16
- Date: Thursday, August 11
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
- Court Surface: Hard
Kyrgios vs. de Minaur Matchup Info
|Nick Kyrgios
|Alex de Minaur
37
World Rank
21
30-8
2022 Match Record
28-16
62-26
2022 Set Record
69-45
Citi Open
Last Tournament
Citi Open
Winner
Last Result
Round of 32
Nick Kyrgios vs. Alex de Minaur Recent Performance
- In the Round of 32 on Wednesday, Kyrgios beat No. 1-ranked Daniil Medvedev, 6-7, 6-4, 6-2.
- de Minaur defeated No. 19-ranked Grigor Dimitrov 7-6, 7-5 on Wednesday to reach the Round of 16.
- In his 38 matches this year across all court surfaces, Kyrgios has played an average of 24.1 games (20.6 in three-set matches).
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Kyrgios has won 92.0% of his games on serve, and 20.5% on return.
- On hard courts, Kyrgios has won 25.3% of his return games and 92.4% of his service games.
- de Minaur has played 44 matches so far this year, and 25.6 games per match across all court types (22.9 in three-set matches).
- de Minaur has won 76.9% of his service games this year, and 31.5% of his return games.
- On hard courts, de Minaur has won 30.9% of his return games and 80.4% of his service games.
How To Watch
August
11
2022
Canada - Early Rounds
TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
3:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)