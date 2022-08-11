How to watch Alison Riske vs. Yulia Putintseva at the WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022
If you're hoping to see No. 35 Alison Riske face off against No. 46 Yulia Putintseva in the Round of 16 of the WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022 on August 11, turn on Tennis Channel.
- Tournament: WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022
- Round: Round of 16
- Date: Thursday, August 11
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Court Surface: Hard
Riske vs. Putintseva Matchup Info
|Alison Riske
|Yulia Putintseva
35
World Rank
46
20-15
2022 Match Record
20-14
41-37
2022 Set Record
44-35
Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic
Last Tournament
32nd Palermo Ladies Open
Round of 32
Last Result
Round of 16
Alison Riske vs. Yulia Putintseva Recent Performance
- In the Round of 32 on Wednesday, Riske defeated No. 16-ranked Jelena Ostapenko, 7-6, 0-6, 7-5.
- In the Round of 32 on Wednesday, Putintseva beat No. 3-ranked Paula Badosa, 7-5, 1-0.
- Through 35 matches so far this year (across all court types), Riske has played 20.5 games per match (20.5 in three-set matches) and won 51.3% of them.
- Riske has won 33.1% of her return games so far this year, and 69.3% of her service games.
- Riske has won 67.2% of her service games on hard courts, and 34.4% of her return games.
- Putintseva has played 34 matches so far this year, and 21.4 games per match across all court surfaces (21.4 in three-set matches).
- Putintseva has won 63.8% of her service games this year, and 40.7% of her return games.
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages on hard courts, Putintseva has won 58.3% of her games on serve, and 40.5% on return.
How To Watch
August
11
2022
Canada - Early Rounds
TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
1:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
