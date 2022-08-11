How to watch Alison Riske vs. Yulia Putintseva at the WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022

If you're hoping to see No. 35 Alison Riske face off against No. 46 Yulia Putintseva in the Round of 16 of the WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022 on August 11, turn on Tennis Channel.

Tournament: WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022

WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022 Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Date: Thursday, August 11

Thursday, August 11 TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Court Surface: Hard

Riske vs. Putintseva Matchup Info

Alison Riske Yulia Putintseva 35 World Rank 46 20-15 2022 Match Record 20-14 41-37 2022 Set Record 44-35 Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic Last Tournament 32nd Palermo Ladies Open Round of 32 Last Result Round of 16

Alison Riske vs. Yulia Putintseva Recent Performance