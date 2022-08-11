Skip to main content

How to watch Alison Riske vs. Yulia Putintseva at the WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022

If you're hoping to see No. 35 Alison Riske face off against No. 46 Yulia Putintseva in the Round of 16 of the WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022 on August 11, turn on Tennis Channel.

How to watch Alison Riske vs. Yulia Putintseva at the WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022

  • Tournament: WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022
  • Round: Round of 16
  • Date: Thursday, August 11
  • TV Channel: Tennis Channel
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
  • Court Surface: Hard

Riske vs. Putintseva Matchup Info

Alison RiskeYulia Putintseva

35

World Rank

46

20-15

2022 Match Record

20-14

41-37

2022 Set Record

44-35

Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic

Last Tournament

32nd Palermo Ladies Open

Round of 32

Last Result

Round of 16

Alison Riske vs. Yulia Putintseva Recent Performance

  • In the Round of 32 on Wednesday, Riske defeated No. 16-ranked Jelena Ostapenko, 7-6, 0-6, 7-5.
  • In the Round of 32 on Wednesday, Putintseva beat No. 3-ranked Paula Badosa, 7-5, 1-0.
  • Through 35 matches so far this year (across all court types), Riske has played 20.5 games per match (20.5 in three-set matches) and won 51.3% of them.
  • Riske has won 33.1% of her return games so far this year, and 69.3% of her service games.
  • Riske has won 67.2% of her service games on hard courts, and 34.4% of her return games.
  • Putintseva has played 34 matches so far this year, and 21.4 games per match across all court surfaces (21.4 in three-set matches).
  • Putintseva has won 63.8% of her service games this year, and 40.7% of her return games.
  • In terms of serve/return winning percentages on hard courts, Putintseva has won 58.3% of her games on serve, and 40.5% on return.

How To Watch

August
11
2022

Canada - Early Rounds

TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
1:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
