How to watch Aryna Sabalenka vs. Cori Gauff at the WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022

If you're hoping to check out No. 6 Aryna Sabalenka go head to head with No. 11 Cori Gauff in the Round of 16 of the WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022 on August 11, turn on Tennis Channel.
- Tournament: WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022
- Round: Round of 16
- Date: Thursday, August 11
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Live Stream on fuboTV
- Court Surface: Hard
Sabalenka vs. Gauff Matchup Info
|Aryna Sabalenka
|Cori Gauff
6
World Rank
11
20-15
2022 Match Record
29-14
48-39
2022 Set Record
61-32
Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic
Last Tournament
Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic
Quarterfinal
Last Result
Quarterfinal
Aryna Sabalenka vs. Cori Gauff Recent Performance
- In the Round of 32 on Wednesday, Sabalenka defeated No. 41-ranked Sara Sorribes Tormo, 6-4, 6-3.
- Gauff is coming off a 6-4, 6-7, 7-6 win over No. 27-ranked Elena Rybakina in the Round of 32 on Wednesday.
- Through 35 matches this year (across all court types), Sabalenka has played 22.6 games per match (22.6 in three-set matches) and won 52.1% of them.
- Sabalenka has won 36.9% of her return games so far this year, and 67.2% of her service games.
- Sabalenka has won 38.5% of her return games on hard courts, and 62.2% of her service games.
- Gauff has played 43 matches so far this year (winning 55.7% of games across all court surfaces), and 20.2 games per match (20.2 in three-set matches).
- Gauff has won 71.7% of her service games so far this year, and 39.4% of her return games.
- Gauff has won 75.2% of her service games on hard courts, and 33.6% of her return games.
