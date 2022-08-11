How to watch Beatriz Haddad Maia vs. Iga Swiatek at the WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022
Tennis Channel will be airing the Round of 16 of the WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022, which includes Iga Swiatek playing Beatriz Haddad Maia on August 11.
- Tournament: WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022
- Round: Round of 16
- Date: Thursday, August 11
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Court Surface: Hard
Swiatek vs. Haddad Maia Matchup Info
|Iga Swiatek
|Beatriz Haddad Maia
1
World Rank
24
47-5
2022 Match Record
29-14
96-20
2022 Set Record
57-43
Gdynia
Last Tournament
Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic
Quarterfinal
Last Result
Round of 32
Iga Swiatek vs. Beatriz Haddad Maia Recent Performance
- In the Round of 32, Swiatek was victorious 6-1, 6-2 versus Ajla Tomljanovic on Wednesday.
- In the Round of 32 on Wednesday, Haddad Maia beat No. 13-ranked Leylah Annie Fernandez, 7-6, 6-1.
- Swiatek has played 52 matches so far this year (across all court types), and 19.1 games per match (19.1 in three-set matches).
- Swiatek has won 55.1% of her return games this year, and 76.6% of her service games.
- Swiatek has won 74.5% of her service games on hard courts, and 55.2% of her return games.
- Haddad Maia has played 22.3 games per match (22.3 in three-set matches) in her 43 matches so far this year across all court types.
- Haddad Maia has won 71.4% of her service games so far this year, and 32.8% of her return games.
- On hard courts, Haddad Maia has won 65.7% of her service games and 34.9% of her return games.
