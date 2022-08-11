Skip to main content

How to watch Beatriz Haddad Maia vs. Iga Swiatek at the WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022

Sep 27, 2020; Paris, France; Cori Gauff (USA) reaches for the ball prior to her serve during her match against Johanna Konta (GBR) on day one at Stade Roland Garros. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports

Tennis Channel will be airing the Round of 16 of the WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022, which includes Iga Swiatek playing Beatriz Haddad Maia on August 11.

How to watch Iga Swiatek vs. Beatriz Haddad Maia at the WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022

  • Tournament: WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022
  • Round: Round of 16
  • Date: Thursday, August 11
  • TV Channel: Tennis Channel
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
  • Court Surface: Hard

Swiatek vs. Haddad Maia Matchup Info

Iga SwiatekBeatriz Haddad Maia

1

World Rank

24

47-5

2022 Match Record

29-14

96-20

2022 Set Record

57-43

Gdynia

Last Tournament

Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic

Quarterfinal

Last Result

Round of 32

Iga Swiatek vs. Beatriz Haddad Maia Recent Performance

  • In the Round of 32, Swiatek was victorious 6-1, 6-2 versus Ajla Tomljanovic on Wednesday.
  • In the Round of 32 on Wednesday, Haddad Maia beat No. 13-ranked Leylah Annie Fernandez, 7-6, 6-1.
  • Swiatek has played 52 matches so far this year (across all court types), and 19.1 games per match (19.1 in three-set matches).
  • Swiatek has won 55.1% of her return games this year, and 76.6% of her service games.
  • Swiatek has won 74.5% of her service games on hard courts, and 55.2% of her return games.
  • Haddad Maia has played 22.3 games per match (22.3 in three-set matches) in her 43 matches so far this year across all court types.
  • Haddad Maia has won 71.4% of her service games so far this year, and 32.8% of her return games.
  • On hard courts, Haddad Maia has won 65.7% of her service games and 34.9% of her return games.

How To Watch

August
11
2022

Canada - Early Rounds

TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
2:15
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
