How to watch Bianca Vanessa Andreescu vs. Qinwen Zheng at the WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022
Tennis Channel is where you can see Thursday's match between Bianca Vanessa Andreescu and Qinwen Zheng in the Round of 16 of the WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022.
- Tournament: WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022
- Round: Round of 16
- Date: Thursday, August 11
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Court Surface: Hard
Andreescu vs. Zheng Matchup Info
|Bianca Vanessa Andreescu
|Qinwen Zheng
53
World Rank
51
13-8
2022 Match Record
17-13
25-19
2022 Set Record
38-32
Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic
Last Tournament
Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic
Round of 32
Last Result
Round of 32
Bianca Vanessa Andreescu vs. Qinwen Zheng Recent Performance
- Andreescu is coming off a 6-3, 4-6, 6-3 win over No. 40-ranked Alize Cornet in the Round of 32 on Wednesday.
- Zheng is coming off a 6-1, 2-1 victory over No. 5-ranked Ons Jabeur in the Round of 32 on Wednesday.
- In her 21 matches this year across all court types, Andreescu has played an average of 20.2 games (20.2 in three-set matches).
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Andreescu has won 69.8% of her games on serve, and 37.1% on return.
- Andreescu has won 0% of her return games on hard courts, and 66.7% of her service games.
- Zheng has played 30 matches so far this year (winning 51.8% of games across all court types), and 23 games per match (23 in three-set matches).
- Zheng has won 29.5% of her return games this year, and 71.5% of her service games.
- Zheng has won 27.8% of her return games on hard courts, and 69.4% of her service games.
How To Watch
August
11
2022
Canada - Early Rounds
TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
7:00
PM/EST
