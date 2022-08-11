Skip to main content

How to watch Bianca Vanessa Andreescu vs. Qinwen Zheng at the WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022

Tennis Channel is where you can see Thursday's match between Bianca Vanessa Andreescu and Bianca Vanessa Andreescu in the Round of 16 of the WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022.

  • Tournament: WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022
  • Round: Round of 16
  • Date: Thursday, August 11
  • TV Channel: Tennis Channel
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
  • Court Surface: Hard

Andreescu vs. Zheng Matchup Info

Bianca Vanessa AndreescuQinwen Zheng

53

World Rank

51

13-8

2022 Match Record

17-13

25-19

2022 Set Record

38-32

Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic

Last Tournament

Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic

Round of 32

Last Result

Round of 32

Bianca Vanessa Andreescu vs. Qinwen Zheng Recent Performance

  • Andreescu is coming off a 6-3, 4-6, 6-3 win over No. 40-ranked Alize Cornet in the Round of 32 on Wednesday.
  • Zheng is coming off a 6-1, 2-1 victory over No. 5-ranked Ons Jabeur in the Round of 32 on Wednesday.
  • In her 21 matches this year across all court types, Andreescu has played an average of 20.2 games (20.2 in three-set matches).
  • In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Andreescu has won 69.8% of her games on serve, and 37.1% on return.
  • Andreescu has won 0% of her return games on hard courts, and 66.7% of her service games.
  • Zheng has played 30 matches so far this year (winning 51.8% of games across all court types), and 23 games per match (23 in three-set matches).
  • Zheng has won 29.5% of her return games this year, and 71.5% of her service games.
  • Zheng has won 27.8% of her return games on hard courts, and 69.4% of her service games.

How To Watch

August
11
2022

Canada - Early Rounds

TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
