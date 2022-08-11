How to watch Camila Giorgi vs. Jessica Pegula at the WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022
Fire up Tennis Channel on Thursday to see the Round of 16 of the WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022, which features Jessica Pegula going head to head against Camila Giorgi.
- Tournament: WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022
- Round: Round of 16
- Date: Thursday, August 11
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Court Surface: Hard
Pegula vs. Giorgi Matchup Info
|Jessica Pegula
|Camila Giorgi
7
World Rank
29
26-13
2022 Match Record
11-13
49-32
2022 Set Record
28-27
Citi Open
Last Tournament
Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic
Round of 16
Last Result
Round of 32
Jessica Pegula vs. Camila Giorgi Recent Performance
- In the Round of 32 on Wednesday, Pegula beat No. 187-ranked Asia Muhammad, 6-2, 7-5.
- Giorgi beat Elise Mertens 6-3, 7-5 on Wednesday in the Round of 32.
- Through 39 matches so far this year (across all court surfaces), Pegula has played 20.1 games per match (20.1 in three-set matches) and won 53.9% of them.
- Pegula has won 37.9% of her return games so far this year, and 70.3% of her service games.
- Pegula has won 71.7% of her service games on hard courts, and 33.0% of her return games.
- In her 24 matches this year, Giorgi has played an average of 22.2 games across all court surfaces (22.2 in three-set matches).
- Giorgi has won 64.9% of her service games so far this year, and 33.7% of her return games.
- Giorgi has won 67.5% of her service games on hard courts, and 23.4% of her return games.
How To Watch
August
11
2022
Canada - Early Rounds
TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
12:00
PM/EST
