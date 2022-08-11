Skip to main content

How to watch Casper Ruud vs. Roberto Bautista Agut at the National Bank Open

If you're wanting to watch No. 7 Casper Ruud go head to head with No. 18 Roberto Bautista Agut in the Round of 16 of the National Bank Open on August 11, turn on Tennis Channel.

  • Tournament: National Bank Open
  • Round: Round of 16
  • Date: Thursday, August 11
  • TV Channel: Tennis Channel
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
  • Court Surface: Hard

Ruud vs. Bautista Agut Matchup Info

Casper RuudRoberto Bautista Agut

7

World Rank

18

32-11

2022 Match Record

22-11

75-36

2022 Set Record

48-26

Swiss Open Gstaad

Last Tournament

Generali Open

Winner

Last Result

Winner

Casper Ruud vs. Roberto Bautista Agut Recent Performance

  • In the Round of 32 on Wednesday, Ruud beat No. 42-ranked Alex Molcan, 7-6, 6-3.
  • Bautista Agut beat No. 46-ranked Jenson Brooksby 7-5, 6-1 on Wednesday to reach the Round of 16.
  • Ruud has played 25.6 games per match (22.8 in three-set matches) in his 43 matches so far this year (across all court surfaces).
  • Ruud has won 84.5% of his service games this year, and 25.8% of his return games.
  • Ruud has won 27.6% of his return games on hard courts, and 87.5% of his service games.
  • Bautista Agut has played 33 matches so far this year, and 22.2 games per match across all court surfaces (21.5 in three-set matches).
  • In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Bautista Agut has won 80.7% of his games on serve, and 32.3% on return.
  • Bautista Agut has won 32.6% of his return games on hard courts, and 77.8% of his service games.

How To Watch

August
11
2022

Canada - Early Rounds

TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
12:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
