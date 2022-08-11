Skip to main content

How to watch Cori Gauff vs. Aryna Sabalenka at the WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022

Tennis Channel is your destination for watching the match between Aryna Sabalenka and Cori Gauff on Thursday, when they meet in the Round of 16 of the WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022 at Aviva Centre.

  • Tournament: WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022
  • Round: Round of 16
  • Date: Thursday, August 11
  • TV Channel: Tennis Channel
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
  • Court Surface: Hard

Sabalenka vs. Gauff Matchup Info

Aryna SabalenkaCori Gauff

6

World Rank

11

20-15

2022 Match Record

29-14

48-39

2022 Set Record

61-32

Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic

Last Tournament

Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic

Quarterfinal

Last Result

Quarterfinal

Aryna Sabalenka vs. Cori Gauff Recent Performance

  • Sabalenka beat Sara Sorribes Tormo 6-4, 6-3 on Wednesday in the Round of 32.
  • Gauff beat Elena Rybakina 6-4, 6-7, 7-6 on Wednesday in the Round of 32.
  • Through 35 matches so far this year (across all court surfaces), Sabalenka has played 22.6 games per match (22.6 in three-set matches) and won 52.1% of them.
  • So far this year, Sabalenka has won 67.2% of her service games and 36.9% of her return games.
  • On hard courts, Sabalenka has won 38.5% of her return games and 62.2% of her service games.
  • Gauff has played 43 matches so far this year, and 20.2 games per match across all court types (20.2 in three-set matches).
  • In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Gauff has won 71.7% of her games on serve, and 39.4% on return.
  • On hard courts, Gauff has won 33.6% of her return games and 75.2% of her service games.

How To Watch

August
11
2022

Canada - Early Rounds

TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
11:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
