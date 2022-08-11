How to watch Daniel Evans vs. Taylor Fritz at the National Bank Open
On Thursday, August 11 at Stade IGA, Taylor Fritz and Daniel Evans meet for a matchup in the Round of 16 at the National Bank Open. Tune in on Tennis Channel.
How to watch Daniel Evans vs. Taylor Fritz at the National Bank Open
- Tournament: National Bank Open
- Round: Round of 16
- Date: Thursday, August 11
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
- Court Surface: Hard
Evans vs. Fritz Matchup Info
|Daniel Evans
|Taylor Fritz
39
World Rank
13
13-17
2022 Match Record
27-11
29-38
2022 Set Record
73-35
Citi Open
Last Tournament
Citi Open
Quarterfinal
Last Result
Round of 16
Daniel Evans vs. Taylor Fritz Recent Performance
- Evans defeated Andrey Rublev 6-4, 6-4 on Wednesday in the Round of 32.
- Fritz is coming off a 5-7, 6-1, 6-4 victory over No. 24-ranked Frances Tiafoe in the Round of 32 on Wednesday.
- Evans has played 22.9 games per match (22.7 in three-set matches) in his 30 matches this year (across all court types).
- Evans has won 25.6% of his return games so far this year, and 72.9% of his service games.
- On hard courts, Evans has won 29.2% of his return games and 76.1% of his service games.
- Fritz has played 38 matches so far this year, and 28.8 games per match across all court types (25.4 in three-set matches).
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Fritz has won 81.8% of his games on serve, and 27.4% on return.
- Fritz has won 83.9% of his service games on hard courts, and 26.3% of his return games.
How To Watch
August
11
2022
Canada - Early Rounds
TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
2:50
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)