How to watch Daniel Evans vs. Taylor Fritz at the National Bank Open

Aug 1, 2017; Washington, DC, USA; Dominic Thiem of Austria balances a ball on his hand prior to serving against Henri Laaksonen of Switzerland (not pictured) on day two of the Citi Open at Fitzgerald Tennis Center. Thiem won 6-3, 6-3. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

On Thursday, August 11 at Stade IGA, Taylor Fritz and Daniel Evans meet for a matchup in the Round of 16 at the National Bank Open. Tune in on Tennis Channel.

  • Tournament: National Bank Open
  • Round: Round of 16
  • Date: Thursday, August 11
  • TV Channel: Tennis Channel
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
  • Court Surface: Hard

Evans vs. Fritz Matchup Info

Daniel EvansTaylor Fritz

39

World Rank

13

13-17

2022 Match Record

27-11

29-38

2022 Set Record

73-35

Citi Open

Last Tournament

Citi Open

Quarterfinal

Last Result

Round of 16

Daniel Evans vs. Taylor Fritz Recent Performance

  • Evans defeated Andrey Rublev 6-4, 6-4 on Wednesday in the Round of 32.
  • Fritz is coming off a 5-7, 6-1, 6-4 victory over No. 24-ranked Frances Tiafoe in the Round of 32 on Wednesday.
  • Evans has played 22.9 games per match (22.7 in three-set matches) in his 30 matches this year (across all court types).
  • Evans has won 25.6% of his return games so far this year, and 72.9% of his service games.
  • On hard courts, Evans has won 29.2% of his return games and 76.1% of his service games.
  • Fritz has played 38 matches so far this year, and 28.8 games per match across all court types (25.4 in three-set matches).
  • In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Fritz has won 81.8% of his games on serve, and 27.4% on return.
  • Fritz has won 83.9% of his service games on hard courts, and 26.3% of his return games.

How To Watch

August
11
2022

Canada - Early Rounds

TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
2:50
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Tennis

