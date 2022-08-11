How to watch Gael Monfils vs. Jack Draper at the National Bank Open
Tune in to Tennis Channel to watch Gael Monfils face off against Jack Draper in the Round of 16 of the National Bank Open on Thursday.
How to watch Gael Monfils vs. Jack Draper at the National Bank Open
- Tournament: National Bank Open
- Round: Round of 16
- Date: Thursday, August 11
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
- Court Surface: Hard
Monfils vs. Draper Matchup Info
|Gael Monfils
|Jack Draper
20
World Rank
82
12-6
2022 Match Record
13-7
30-12
2022 Set Record
29-16
Mutua Madrid Open
Last Tournament
Citi Open
Round of 32
Last Result
Round of 32
Gael Monfils vs. Jack Draper Recent Performance
- Monfils defeated Maxime Cressy 7-6, 7-6 on Wednesday in the Round of 32.
- Draper beat Stefanos Tsitsipas 7-5, 7-6 on Wednesday in the Round of 32.
- Through 18 matches this year (across all court types), Monfils has played 22 games per match (18.5 in three-set matches) and won 57.6% of them.
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Monfils has won 84% of his games on serve, and 30.6% on return.
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages on hard courts, Monfils has won 84.2% of his games on serve, and 31.1% on return.
- Draper has played 23.2 games per match (21.6 in three-set matches) in his 20 matches this year across all court types.
- So far this year, Draper has won 27% of his return games and 80.8% of his service games.
- On hard courts, Draper has won 30.6% of his return games and 81.7% of his service games.
How To Watch
August
11
2022
Canada - Early Rounds
TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)