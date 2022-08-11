Skip to main content

How to watch Hubert Hurkacz vs. Albert Ramos-Vinolas at the National Bank Open

Sep 27, 2020; Paris, France; Cori Gauff (USA) reaches for the ball prior to her serve during her match against Johanna Konta (GBR) on day one at Stade Roland Garros. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports

To watch Thursday's matchup between No. 10 Hubert Hurkacz and No. 43 Albert Ramos-Vinolas in the Round of 16 of the National Bank Open, check out Tennis Channel.

  • Tournament: National Bank Open
  • Round: Round of 16
  • Date: Thursday, August 11
  • TV Channel: Tennis Channel
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
  • Court Surface: Hard

Ramos-Vinolas vs. Hurkacz Matchup Info

Albert Ramos-VinolasHubert Hurkacz

43

World Rank

10

19-18

2022 Match Record

26-12

47-47

2022 Set Record

63-36

Generali Open

Last Tournament

Citi Open

Semifinal

Last Result

Round of 32

Albert Ramos-Vinolas vs. Hubert Hurkacz Recent Performance

  • In the Round of 32 on Wednesday, Ramos-Vinolas defeated No. 15-ranked Diego Schwartzman, 6-4, 6-2.
  • In the Round of 32, Hurkacz was victorious 6-3, 6-7, 6-2 against Emil Ruusuvuori on Tuesday.
  • Ramos-Vinolas has played 37 matches so far this year (across all court surfaces), and 25.8 games per match (23.6 in three-set matches).
  • Ramos-Vinolas has won 73.4% of his service games this year, and 26.2% of his return games.
  • Ramos-Vinolas has won 65.1% of his service games on hard courts, and 24.2% of his return games.
  • Hurkacz has played 38 matches this year, and 27.1 games per match across all court surfaces (25.4 in three-set matches).
  • Thus far this year, Hurkacz has won 87.5% of his service games and 20.9% of his return games.
  • Hurkacz has won 87.4% of his service games on hard courts, and 20.5% of his return games.

How To Watch

August
11
2022

Canada - Early Rounds

TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
1:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

