How to watch Hubert Hurkacz vs. Albert Ramos-Vinolas at the National Bank Open
To watch Thursday's matchup between No. 10 Hubert Hurkacz and No. 43 Albert Ramos-Vinolas in the Round of 16 of the National Bank Open, check out Tennis Channel.
- Tournament: National Bank Open
- Round: Round of 16
- Date: Thursday, August 11
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Live Stream on fuboTV:
- Court Surface: Hard
Ramos-Vinolas vs. Hurkacz Matchup Info
|Albert Ramos-Vinolas
|Hubert Hurkacz
43
World Rank
10
19-18
2022 Match Record
26-12
47-47
2022 Set Record
63-36
Generali Open
Last Tournament
Citi Open
Semifinal
Last Result
Round of 32
Albert Ramos-Vinolas vs. Hubert Hurkacz Recent Performance
- In the Round of 32 on Wednesday, Ramos-Vinolas defeated No. 15-ranked Diego Schwartzman, 6-4, 6-2.
- In the Round of 32, Hurkacz was victorious 6-3, 6-7, 6-2 against Emil Ruusuvuori on Tuesday.
- Ramos-Vinolas has played 37 matches so far this year (across all court surfaces), and 25.8 games per match (23.6 in three-set matches).
- Ramos-Vinolas has won 73.4% of his service games this year, and 26.2% of his return games.
- Ramos-Vinolas has won 65.1% of his service games on hard courts, and 24.2% of his return games.
- Hurkacz has played 38 matches this year, and 27.1 games per match across all court surfaces (25.4 in three-set matches).
- Thus far this year, Hurkacz has won 87.5% of his service games and 20.9% of his return games.
- Hurkacz has won 87.4% of his service games on hard courts, and 20.5% of his return games.
