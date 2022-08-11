How to watch Iga Swiatek vs. Beatriz Haddad Maia at the WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022
If you're wanting to see No. 1 Iga Swiatek go toe to toe with No. 24 Beatriz Haddad Maia in the Round of 16 of the WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022 on August 11, tune in to Tennis Channel.
How to watch Iga Swiatek vs. Beatriz Haddad Maia at the WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022
- Tournament: WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022
- Round: Round of 16
- Date: Thursday, August 11
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
- Court Surface: Hard
Swiatek vs. Haddad Maia Matchup Info
|Iga Swiatek
|Beatriz Haddad Maia
1
World Rank
24
47-5
2022 Match Record
29-14
96-20
2022 Set Record
57-43
Gdynia
Last Tournament
Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic
Quarterfinal
Last Result
Round of 32
Iga Swiatek vs. Beatriz Haddad Maia Recent Performance
- Swiatek defeated No. 72-ranked Ajla Tomljanovic 6-1, 6-2 on Wednesday to reach the Round of 16.
- Haddad Maia is coming off a 7-6, 6-1 victory over No. 13-ranked Leylah Annie Fernandez in the Round of 32 on Wednesday.
- Swiatek has played 19.1 games per match (19.1 in three-set matches) in her 52 matches this year (across all court surfaces).
- Swiatek has won 55.1% of her return games so far this year, and 76.6% of her service games.
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages on hard courts, Swiatek has won 74.5% of her games on serve, and 55.2% on return.
- In her 43 matches so far this year, Haddad Maia has played an average of 22.3 games across all court types (22.3 in three-set matches).
- Haddad Maia has won 71.4% of her service games this year, and 32.8% of her return games.
- On hard courts, Haddad Maia has won 34.9% of her return games and 65.7% of her service games.
How To Watch
August
11
2022
Canada - Early Rounds
TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
2:15
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)