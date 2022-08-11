How to watch Jack Draper vs. Gael Monfils at the National Bank Open
Tennis Channel is where you can watch Thursday's match between Jack Draper and Gael Monfils in the Round of 16 of the National Bank Open.
- Tournament: National Bank Open
- Round: Round of 16
- Date: Thursday, August 11
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Court Surface: Hard
Monfils vs. Draper Matchup Info
|Gael Monfils
|Jack Draper
20
World Rank
82
12-6
2022 Match Record
13-7
30-12
2022 Set Record
29-16
Mutua Madrid Open
Last Tournament
Citi Open
Round of 32
Last Result
Round of 32
Gael Monfils vs. Jack Draper Recent Performance
- In the Round of 32, Monfils won 7-6, 7-6 against Maxime Cressy on Wednesday.
- Draper is coming off a 7-5, 7-6 win over No. 5-ranked Stefanos Tsitsipas in the Round of 32 on Wednesday.
- Through 18 matches this year (across all court surfaces), Monfils has played 22.0 games per match (18.5 in three-set matches) and won 57.6% of them.
- Monfils has won 84.0% of his service games so far this year, and 30.6% of his return games.
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages on hard courts, Monfils has won 84.2% of his games on serve, and 31.1% on return.
- In his 20 matches this year, Draper has played an average of 23.2 games across all court surfaces (21.6 in three-set matches).
- Draper has won 80.8% of his service games this year, and 27.0% of his return games.
- Draper has won 30.6% of his return games on hard courts, and 81.7% of his service games.
How To Watch
August
11
2022
Canada - Early Rounds
TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
7:00
PM/EST
