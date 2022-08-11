Skip to main content

How to watch Jack Draper vs. Gael Monfils at the National Bank Open

Sept 10, 2017; New York, NY, USA; Detailed view as Rafael Nadal of Spain bounces a tennis ball before serving to Kevin Anderson of South Africa in the Men's Final in Ashe Stadium at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Tennis Channel is where you can watch Thursday's match between Gael Monfils and Gael Monfils in the Round of 16 of the National Bank Open.

  • Tournament: National Bank Open
  • Round: Round of 16
  • Date: Thursday, August 11
  • TV Channel: Tennis Channel
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
  • Court Surface: Hard

Monfils vs. Draper Matchup Info

Gael MonfilsJack Draper

20

World Rank

82

12-6

2022 Match Record

13-7

30-12

2022 Set Record

29-16

Mutua Madrid Open

Last Tournament

Citi Open

Round of 32

Last Result

Round of 32

Gael Monfils vs. Jack Draper Recent Performance

  • In the Round of 32, Monfils won 7-6, 7-6 against Maxime Cressy on Wednesday.
  • Draper is coming off a 7-5, 7-6 win over No. 5-ranked Stefanos Tsitsipas in the Round of 32 on Wednesday.
  • Through 18 matches this year (across all court surfaces), Monfils has played 22.0 games per match (18.5 in three-set matches) and won 57.6% of them.
  • Monfils has won 84.0% of his service games so far this year, and 30.6% of his return games.
  • In terms of serve/return winning percentages on hard courts, Monfils has won 84.2% of his games on serve, and 31.1% on return.
  • In his 20 matches this year, Draper has played an average of 23.2 games across all court surfaces (21.6 in three-set matches).
  • Draper has won 80.8% of his service games this year, and 27.0% of his return games.
  • Draper has won 30.6% of his return games on hard courts, and 81.7% of his service games.

How To Watch

August
11
2022

Canada - Early Rounds

TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
