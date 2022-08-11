How to watch Jannik Sinner vs. Pablo Carreno Busta at the National Bank Open
On Thursday, August 11 at Stade IGA, Pablo Carreno Busta and Jannik Sinner meet for a head-to-head matchup in the Round of 16 at the National Bank Open. Watch it on Tennis Channel.
- Tournament: National Bank Open
- Round: Round of 16
- Date: Thursday, August 11
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Live Stream on fuboTV
- Court Surface: Hard
Sinner vs. Carreno Busta Matchup Info
|Jannik Sinner
|Pablo Carreno Busta
12
World Rank
23
30-10
2022 Match Record
20-16
75-30
2022 Set Record
50-40
Plava Laguna Croatia Open Umag
Last Tournament
Hamburg European Open
Winner
Last Result
Round of 16
Jannik Sinner vs. Pablo Carreno Busta Recent Performance
- In the Round of 32 on Wednesday, Sinner defeated No. 70-ranked Adrian Mannarino, 2-6, 6-4, 6-2.
- In the Round of 32 on Wednesday, Carreno Busta beat No. 26-ranked Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune, 6-0, 6-3.
- Sinner has played 40 matches this year (across all court surfaces), and 26.2 games per match (22.7 in three-set matches).
- So far this year, Sinner has won 83.4% of his service games and 28.1% of his return games.
- On hard courts, Sinner has won 83.7% of his service games and 25.9% of his return games.
- Carreno Busta has played 36 matches this year, and 26.0 games per match across all court types (23.6 in three-set matches).
- Thus far this year, Carreno Busta has won 26.3% of his return games and 79.4% of his service games.
- Carreno Busta has won 83.9% of his service games on hard courts, and 26.7% of his return games.
