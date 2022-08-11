Skip to main content

How to watch Jannik Sinner vs. Pablo Carreno Busta at the National Bank Open

Mar 28, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; John Isner of the United States holds four balls in his hand prior to serving against Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada (not pictured) in the third round in the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Mar 28, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; John Isner of the United States holds four balls in his hand prior to serving against Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada (not pictured) in the third round in the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

On Thursday, August 11 at Stade IGA, Pablo Carreno Busta and Jannik Sinner meet for a head-to-head matchup in the Round of 16 at the National Bank Open. Watch it on Tennis Channel.

How to watch Jannik Sinner vs. Pablo Carreno Busta at the National Bank Open

  • Tournament: National Bank Open
  • Round: Round of 16
  • Date: Thursday, August 11
  • TV Channel: Tennis Channel
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
  • Court Surface: Hard

Sinner vs. Carreno Busta Matchup Info

Jannik SinnerPablo Carreno Busta

12

World Rank

23

30-10

2022 Match Record

20-16

75-30

2022 Set Record

50-40

Plava Laguna Croatia Open Umag

Last Tournament

Hamburg European Open

Winner

Last Result

Round of 16

Jannik Sinner vs. Pablo Carreno Busta Recent Performance

  • In the Round of 32 on Wednesday, Sinner defeated No. 70-ranked Adrian Mannarino, 2-6, 6-4, 6-2.
  • In the Round of 32 on Wednesday, Carreno Busta beat No. 26-ranked Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune, 6-0, 6-3.
  • Sinner has played 40 matches this year (across all court surfaces), and 26.2 games per match (22.7 in three-set matches).
  • So far this year, Sinner has won 83.4% of his service games and 28.1% of his return games.
  • On hard courts, Sinner has won 83.7% of his service games and 25.9% of his return games.
  • Carreno Busta has played 36 matches this year, and 26.0 games per match across all court types (23.6 in three-set matches).
  • Thus far this year, Carreno Busta has won 26.3% of his return games and 79.4% of his service games.
  • Carreno Busta has won 83.9% of his service games on hard courts, and 26.7% of his return games.

How To Watch

August
11
2022

Canada - Early Rounds

TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
12:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Sept 10, 2017; New York, NY, USA; Detailed view as Rafael Nadal of Spain bounces a tennis ball before serving to Kevin Anderson of South Africa in the Men's Final in Ashe Stadium at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Nick Kyrgios vs. Alex de Minaur at the National Bank Open

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Mar 28, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; John Isner of the United States holds four balls in his hand prior to serving against Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada (not pictured) in the third round in the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Jannik Sinner vs. Pablo Carreno Busta at the National Bank Open

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Aug 1, 2017; Washington, DC, USA; Dominic Thiem of Austria balances a ball on his hand prior to serving against Henri Laaksonen of Switzerland (not pictured) on day two of the Citi Open at Fitzgerald Tennis Center. Thiem won 6-3, 6-3. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Jessica Pegula vs. Camila Giorgi at the WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Mar 28, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; John Isner of the United States holds four balls in his hand prior to serving against Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada (not pictured) in the third round in the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Casper Ruud vs. Roberto Bautista Agut at the National Bank Open

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Sept 10, 2017; New York, NY, USA; Detailed view as Rafael Nadal of Spain bounces a tennis ball before serving to Kevin Anderson of South Africa in the Men's Final in Ashe Stadium at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Maria Sakkari vs. Karolina Pliskova at the WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Mar 28, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; John Isner of the United States holds four balls in his hand prior to serving against Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada (not pictured) in the third round in the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Roberto Bautista Agut vs. Casper Ruud at the National Bank Open

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Mar 28, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; John Isner of the United States holds four balls in his hand prior to serving against Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada (not pictured) in the third round in the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Marin Cilic vs. Tommy Paul at the National Bank Open

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Aug 1, 2017; Washington, DC, USA; Dominic Thiem of Austria balances a ball on his hand prior to serving against Henri Laaksonen of Switzerland (not pictured) on day two of the Citi Open at Fitzgerald Tennis Center. Thiem won 6-3, 6-3. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Camila Giorgi vs. Jessica Pegula at the WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Sept 10, 2017; New York, NY, USA; Detailed view as Rafael Nadal of Spain bounces a tennis ball before serving to Kevin Anderson of South Africa in the Men's Final in Ashe Stadium at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Karolina Pliskova vs. Maria Sakkari at the WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago