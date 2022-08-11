Skip to main content

How to watch Jessica Pegula vs. Camila Giorgi at the WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022

Tennis Channel is where you can see Thursday's competition between Jessica Pegula and Jessica Pegula in the Round of 16 of the WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022.

  • Tournament: WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022
  • Round: Round of 16
  • Date: Thursday, August 11
  • TV Channel: Tennis Channel
  • Court Surface: Hard

Pegula vs. Giorgi Matchup Info

Jessica PegulaCamila Giorgi

7

World Rank

29

26-13

2022 Match Record

11-13

49-32

2022 Set Record

28-27

Citi Open

Last Tournament

Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic

Round of 16

Last Result

Round of 32

Jessica Pegula vs. Camila Giorgi Recent Performance

  • Pegula beat Asia Muhammad 6-2, 7-5 on Wednesday in the Round of 32.
  • In the Round of 32 on Wednesday, Giorgi defeated No. 37-ranked Elise Mertens, 6-3, 7-5.
  • Pegula has played 39 matches this year across all court surfaces, and 20.1 games per match (20.1 in three-set matches).
  • So far this year, Pegula has won 37.9% of her return games and 70.3% of her service games.
  • In terms of serve/return winning percentages on hard courts, Pegula has won 71.7% of her games on serve, and 33.0% on return.
  • In her 24 matches so far this year, Giorgi has played an average of 22.2 games across all court types (22.2 in three-set matches).
  • Thus far this year, Giorgi has won 33.7% of her return games and 64.9% of her service games.
  • On hard courts, Giorgi has won 23.4% of her return games and 67.5% of her service games.

How To Watch

August
11
2022

Canada - Early Rounds

TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
12:00
PM/EST
TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
(Start your free trial today!)
