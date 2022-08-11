How to watch Jil Teichmann vs. Simona Halep at the WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022

Skip to main content

Sep 4, 2021; Flushing, NY, USA; Novak Djokovic of Serbia bounces a ball prior to serving against Kei Nishikori of Japan (not pictured) on day six of the 2021 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Watch Simona Halep and Jil Teichmann match up in Thursday's Round of 16 at the WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022 on Tennis Channel.

How to watch Simona Halep vs. Jil Teichmann at the WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022

  • Tournament: WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022
  • Round: Round of 16
  • Date: Thursday, August 11
  • TV Channel: Tennis Channel
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:
  • Court Surface: Hard

Halep vs. Teichmann Matchup Info

Simona HalepJil Teichmann

15

World Rank

21

34-11

2022 Match Record

19-16

72-22

2022 Set Record

44-36

Citi Open

Last Tournament

Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic

Round of 16

Last Result

Qualification

Simona Halep vs. Jil Teichmann Recent Performance

  • In the Round of 32 on Wednesday, Halep beat No. 45-ranked Shuai Zhang, 6-4, 6-2.
  • Teichmann is coming off a 6-4, 6-4 win over No. 2-ranked Anett Kontaveit in the Round of 32 on Wednesday.
  • Through 45 matches so far this year (across all court surfaces), Halep has played 18.7 games per match (18.7 in three-set matches) and won 61.0% of them.
  • Halep has won 74.3% of her service games so far this year, and 47.9% of her return games.
  • On hard courts, Halep has won 75.7% of her service games and 49.1% of her return games.
  • Teichmann has played 22.1 games per match (22.1 in three-set matches) in her 35 matches so far this year across all court surfaces.
  • Teichmann has won 37.1% of her return games so far this year, and 65.5% of her service games.
  • On hard courts, Teichmann has won 31.9% of her return games and 66.7% of her service games.

How To Watch

August
11
2022

Canada - Early Rounds

TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
1:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV

