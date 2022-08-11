How to watch Jil Teichmann vs. Simona Halep at the WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022
Watch Simona Halep and Jil Teichmann match up in Thursday's Round of 16 at the WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022 on Tennis Channel.
- Tournament: WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022
- Round: Round of 16
- Date: Thursday, August 11
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Court Surface: Hard
- Court Surface: Hard
Halep vs. Teichmann Matchup Info
|Simona Halep
|Jil Teichmann
15
World Rank
21
34-11
2022 Match Record
19-16
72-22
2022 Set Record
44-36
Citi Open
Last Tournament
Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic
Round of 16
Last Result
Qualification
Simona Halep vs. Jil Teichmann Recent Performance
- In the Round of 32 on Wednesday, Halep beat No. 45-ranked Shuai Zhang, 6-4, 6-2.
- Teichmann is coming off a 6-4, 6-4 win over No. 2-ranked Anett Kontaveit in the Round of 32 on Wednesday.
- Through 45 matches so far this year (across all court surfaces), Halep has played 18.7 games per match (18.7 in three-set matches) and won 61.0% of them.
- Halep has won 74.3% of her service games so far this year, and 47.9% of her return games.
- On hard courts, Halep has won 75.7% of her service games and 49.1% of her return games.
- Teichmann has played 22.1 games per match (22.1 in three-set matches) in her 35 matches so far this year across all court surfaces.
- Teichmann has won 37.1% of her return games so far this year, and 65.5% of her service games.
- On hard courts, Teichmann has won 31.9% of her return games and 66.7% of her service games.
