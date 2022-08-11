How to watch Karolina Pliskova vs. Maria Sakkari at the WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022
The Round of 16 of the WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022 in Toronto is the site where Karolina Pliskova and Maria Sakkari will meet for their August 11 match, which is airing on Tennis Channel.
- Tournament: WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022
- Round: Round of 16
- Date: Thursday, August 11
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Court Surface: Hard
Sakkari vs. Pliskova Matchup Info
|Maria Sakkari
|Karolina Pliskova
4
World Rank
14
28-15
2022 Match Record
12-12
62-34
2022 Set Record
29-31
Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic
Last Tournament
Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic
Round of 16
Last Result
Round of 16
Maria Sakkari vs. Karolina Pliskova Recent Performance
- In the Round of 32 on Tuesday, Sakkari defeated No. 59-ranked Sloane Stephens, 6-2, 4-6, 6-2.
- Pliskova beat No. 22-ranked Amanda Anisimova 6-1, 6-1 on Wednesday to advance to the Round of 16.
- Sakkari has played 43 matches so far this year across all court surfaces, and 21.7 games per match (21.7 in three-set matches).
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Sakkari has won 74.7% of her games on serve, and 35.3% on return.
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages on hard courts, Sakkari has won 73.8% of her games on serve, and 36.7% on return.
- Through 24 matches so far this year, Pliskova has played 24.0 games per match (24.0 in three-set matches) and won 49.9% of them (across all court types).
- So far this year, Pliskova has won 32.8% of her return games and 66.9% of her service games.
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages on hard courts, Pliskova has won 64.3% of her games on serve, and 38.2% on return.
How To Watch
August
11
2022
Canada - Early Rounds
TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
12:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)