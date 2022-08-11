How to watch Karolina Pliskova vs. Maria Sakkari at the WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022

The Round of 16 of the WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022 in Toronto is the site where Karolina Pliskova and Maria Sakkari will meet for their August 11 match, which is airing on Tennis Channel.

How to watch Maria Sakkari vs. Karolina Pliskova at the WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022

Tournament: WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022

WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022 Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Date: Thursday, August 11

Thursday, August 11 TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Court Surface: Hard

Sakkari vs. Pliskova Matchup Info

Maria Sakkari Karolina Pliskova 4 World Rank 14 28-15 2022 Match Record 12-12 62-34 2022 Set Record 29-31 Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic Last Tournament Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic Round of 16 Last Result Round of 16

Maria Sakkari vs. Karolina Pliskova Recent Performance