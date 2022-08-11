How to watch Maria Sakkari vs. Karolina Pliskova at the WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022
Thursday's Round of 16 of the WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022 slots Maria Sakkari against Karolina Pliskova at Aviva Centre. The match airs on Tennis Channel.
- Tournament: WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022
- Round: Round of 16
- Date: Thursday, August 11
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Court Surface: Hard
Sakkari vs. Pliskova Matchup Info
|Maria Sakkari
|Karolina Pliskova
4
World Rank
14
28-15
2022 Match Record
12-12
62-34
2022 Set Record
29-31
Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic
Last Tournament
Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic
Round of 16
Last Result
Round of 16
Maria Sakkari vs. Karolina Pliskova Recent Performance
- In the Round of 32 on Tuesday, Sakkari beat No. 59-ranked Sloane Stephens, 6-2, 4-6, 6-2.
- Pliskova defeated Amanda Anisimova 6-1, 6-1 on Wednesday in the Round of 32.
- Sakkari has played 43 matches so far this year across all court surfaces, and 21.7 games per match (21.7 in three-set matches).
- Sakkari has won 35.3% of her return games this year, and 74.7% of her service games.
- On hard courts, Sakkari has won 36.7% of her return games and 73.8% of her service games.
- Pliskova has played 24 matches this year, and 24 games per match across all court surfaces (24 in three-set matches).
- Thus far this year, Pliskova has won 32.8% of her return games and 66.9% of her service games.
- Pliskova has won 64.3% of her service games on hard courts, and 38.2% of her return games.
