How to watch Marin Cilic vs. Tommy Paul at the National Bank Open
Tune in to Tennis Channel to see Marin Cilic face off against Tommy Paul in the Round of 16 of the National Bank Open on Thursday.
- Tournament: National Bank Open
- Round: Round of 16
- Date: Thursday, August 11
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Court Surface: Hard
Cilic vs. Paul Matchup Info
|Marin Cilic
|Tommy Paul
16
World Rank
34
21-13
2022 Match Record
26-19
59-37
2022 Set Record
59-50
cinch Championships
Last Tournament
Citi Open
Semifinal
Last Result
Round of 32
Marin Cilic vs. Tommy Paul Recent Performance
- Cilic beat No. 28-ranked Karen Khachanov 6-3, 6-2 on Wednesday to reach the Round of 16.
- In the Round of 32, Paul won 6-7, 7-6, 6-3 versus Carlos Alcaraz on Wednesday.
- Cilic has played 34 matches this year across all court types, and 27.0 games per match (24.0 in three-set matches).
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Cilic has won 85.5% of his games on serve, and 23.9% on return.
- On hard courts, Cilic has won 19.7% of his return games and 86.6% of his service games.
- Paul has played 45 matches so far this year, and 25.0 games per match across all court surfaces (24.0 in three-set matches).
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Paul has won 77.7% of his games on serve, and 25.0% on return.
- Paul has won 26.5% of his return games on hard courts, and 79.0% of his service games.
How To Watch
August
11
2022
Canada - Early Rounds
TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
12:00
PM/EST
