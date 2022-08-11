Skip to main content

How to watch Marin Cilic vs. Tommy Paul at the National Bank Open

Mar 28, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; John Isner of the United States holds four balls in his hand prior to serving against Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada (not pictured) in the third round in the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Mar 28, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; John Isner of the United States holds four balls in his hand prior to serving against Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada (not pictured) in the third round in the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Tune in to Tennis Channel to see Marin Cilic face off against Tommy Paul in the Round of 16 of the National Bank Open on Thursday.

How to watch Marin Cilic vs. Tommy Paul at the National Bank Open

  • Tournament: National Bank Open
  • Round: Round of 16
  • Date: Thursday, August 11
  • TV Channel: Tennis Channel
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
  • Court Surface: Hard

Cilic vs. Paul Matchup Info

Marin CilicTommy Paul

16

World Rank

34

21-13

2022 Match Record

26-19

59-37

2022 Set Record

59-50

cinch Championships

Last Tournament

Citi Open

Semifinal

Last Result

Round of 32

Marin Cilic vs. Tommy Paul Recent Performance

  • Cilic beat No. 28-ranked Karen Khachanov 6-3, 6-2 on Wednesday to reach the Round of 16.
  • In the Round of 32, Paul won 6-7, 7-6, 6-3 versus Carlos Alcaraz on Wednesday.
  • Cilic has played 34 matches this year across all court types, and 27.0 games per match (24.0 in three-set matches).
  • In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Cilic has won 85.5% of his games on serve, and 23.9% on return.
  • On hard courts, Cilic has won 19.7% of his return games and 86.6% of his service games.
  • Paul has played 45 matches so far this year, and 25.0 games per match across all court surfaces (24.0 in three-set matches).
  • In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Paul has won 77.7% of his games on serve, and 25.0% on return.
  • Paul has won 26.5% of his return games on hard courts, and 79.0% of his service games.

How To Watch

August
11
2022

Canada - Early Rounds

TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
12:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Sept 10, 2017; New York, NY, USA; Detailed view as Rafael Nadal of Spain bounces a tennis ball before serving to Kevin Anderson of South Africa in the Men's Final in Ashe Stadium at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Nick Kyrgios vs. Alex de Minaur at the National Bank Open

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Mar 28, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; John Isner of the United States holds four balls in his hand prior to serving against Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada (not pictured) in the third round in the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Jannik Sinner vs. Pablo Carreno Busta at the National Bank Open

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Aug 1, 2017; Washington, DC, USA; Dominic Thiem of Austria balances a ball on his hand prior to serving against Henri Laaksonen of Switzerland (not pictured) on day two of the Citi Open at Fitzgerald Tennis Center. Thiem won 6-3, 6-3. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Jessica Pegula vs. Camila Giorgi at the WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Mar 28, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; John Isner of the United States holds four balls in his hand prior to serving against Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada (not pictured) in the third round in the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Casper Ruud vs. Roberto Bautista Agut at the National Bank Open

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Sept 10, 2017; New York, NY, USA; Detailed view as Rafael Nadal of Spain bounces a tennis ball before serving to Kevin Anderson of South Africa in the Men's Final in Ashe Stadium at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Maria Sakkari vs. Karolina Pliskova at the WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Mar 28, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; John Isner of the United States holds four balls in his hand prior to serving against Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada (not pictured) in the third round in the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Roberto Bautista Agut vs. Casper Ruud at the National Bank Open

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Mar 28, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; John Isner of the United States holds four balls in his hand prior to serving against Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada (not pictured) in the third round in the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Marin Cilic vs. Tommy Paul at the National Bank Open

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Aug 1, 2017; Washington, DC, USA; Dominic Thiem of Austria balances a ball on his hand prior to serving against Henri Laaksonen of Switzerland (not pictured) on day two of the Citi Open at Fitzgerald Tennis Center. Thiem won 6-3, 6-3. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Camila Giorgi vs. Jessica Pegula at the WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Sept 10, 2017; New York, NY, USA; Detailed view as Rafael Nadal of Spain bounces a tennis ball before serving to Kevin Anderson of South Africa in the Men's Final in Ashe Stadium at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Karolina Pliskova vs. Maria Sakkari at the WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago