How to watch Nick Kyrgios vs. Alex de Minaur at the National Bank Open

Turn on Tennis Channel on August 11 to see the Round of 16 of the National Bank Open, which includes a head-to-head matchup between Nick Kyrgios and Alex de Minaur.

  • Tournament: National Bank Open
  • Round: Round of 16
  • Date: Thursday, August 11
  • TV Channel: Tennis Channel
  • Court Surface: Hard

Kyrgios vs. de Minaur Matchup Info

Nick KyrgiosAlex de Minaur

37

World Rank

21

30-8

2022 Match Record

28-16

62-26

2022 Set Record

69-45

Citi Open

Last Tournament

Citi Open

Winner

Last Result

Round of 32

Nick Kyrgios vs. Alex de Minaur Recent Performance

  • Kyrgios defeated No. 1-ranked Daniil Medvedev 6-7, 6-4, 6-2 on Wednesday to advance to the Round of 16.
  • de Minaur defeated Grigor Dimitrov 7-6, 7-5 on Wednesday in the Round of 32.
  • Kyrgios has played 24.1 games per match (20.6 in three-set matches) in his 38 matches this year (across all court surfaces).
  • In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Kyrgios has won 92.0% of his games on serve, and 20.5% on return.
  • On hard courts, Kyrgios has won 25.3% of his return games and 92.4% of his service games.
  • In his 44 matches this year, de Minaur has played an average of 25.6 games across all court types (22.9 in three-set matches).
  • de Minaur has won 76.9% of his service games so far this year, and 31.5% of his return games.
  • On hard courts, de Minaur has won 30.9% of his return games and 80.4% of his service games.

How To Watch

August
11
2022

Canada - Early Rounds

TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
12:00
PM/EST
Tennis

How to watch Nick Kyrgios vs. Alex de Minaur at the National Bank Open

