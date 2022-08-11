How to watch Nick Kyrgios vs. Alex de Minaur at the National Bank Open
Turn on Tennis Channel on August 11 to see the Round of 16 of the National Bank Open, which includes a head-to-head matchup between Nick Kyrgios and Alex de Minaur.
- Tournament: National Bank Open
- Round: Round of 16
- Date: Thursday, August 11
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Live Stream on fuboTV
- Court Surface: Hard
Kyrgios vs. de Minaur Matchup Info
|Nick Kyrgios
|Alex de Minaur
37
World Rank
21
30-8
2022 Match Record
28-16
62-26
2022 Set Record
69-45
Citi Open
Last Tournament
Citi Open
Winner
Last Result
Round of 32
Nick Kyrgios vs. Alex de Minaur Recent Performance
- Kyrgios defeated No. 1-ranked Daniil Medvedev 6-7, 6-4, 6-2 on Wednesday to advance to the Round of 16.
- de Minaur defeated Grigor Dimitrov 7-6, 7-5 on Wednesday in the Round of 32.
- Kyrgios has played 24.1 games per match (20.6 in three-set matches) in his 38 matches this year (across all court surfaces).
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Kyrgios has won 92.0% of his games on serve, and 20.5% on return.
- On hard courts, Kyrgios has won 25.3% of his return games and 92.4% of his service games.
- In his 44 matches this year, de Minaur has played an average of 25.6 games across all court types (22.9 in three-set matches).
- de Minaur has won 76.9% of his service games so far this year, and 31.5% of his return games.
- On hard courts, de Minaur has won 30.9% of his return games and 80.4% of his service games.
