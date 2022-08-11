Skip to main content

How to watch Pablo Carreno Busta vs. Jannik Sinner at the National Bank Open

Mar 28, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; John Isner of the United States holds four balls in his hand prior to serving against Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada (not pictured) in the third round in the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Mar 28, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; John Isner of the United States holds four balls in his hand prior to serving against Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada (not pictured) in the third round in the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Turn on Tennis Channel on August 11 to see the Round of 16 of the National Bank Open, which includes a matchup between Jannik Sinner and Pablo Carreno Busta.

How to watch Jannik Sinner vs. Pablo Carreno Busta at the National Bank Open

  • Tournament: National Bank Open
  • Round: Round of 16
  • Date: Thursday, August 11
  • TV Channel: Tennis Channel
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
  • Court Surface: Hard

Sinner vs. Carreno Busta Matchup Info

Jannik SinnerPablo Carreno Busta

12

World Rank

23

30-10

2022 Match Record

20-16

75-30

2022 Set Record

50-40

Plava Laguna Croatia Open Umag

Last Tournament

Hamburg European Open

Winner

Last Result

Round of 16

Jannik Sinner vs. Pablo Carreno Busta Recent Performance

  • Sinner is coming off a 2-6, 6-4, 6-2 win over No. 70-ranked Adrian Mannarino in the Round of 32 on Wednesday.
  • In the Round of 32, Carreno Busta was victorious 6-0, 6-3 versus Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune on Wednesday.
  • In his 40 matches so far this year across all court types, Sinner has played an average of 26.2 games (22.7 in three-set matches).
  • Thus far this year, Sinner has won 83.4% of his service games and 28.1% of his return games.
  • On hard courts, Sinner has won 25.9% of his return games and 83.7% of his service games.
  • Through 36 matches so far this year, Carreno Busta has played 26.0 games per match (23.6 in three-set matches) and won 52.8% of them (across all court surfaces).
  • Thus far this year, Carreno Busta has won 79.4% of his service games and 26.3% of his return games.
  • On hard courts, Carreno Busta has won 26.7% of his return games and 83.9% of his service games.

How To Watch

August
11
2022

Canada - Early Rounds

TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
12:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Sept 10, 2017; New York, NY, USA; Detailed view as Rafael Nadal of Spain bounces a tennis ball before serving to Kevin Anderson of South Africa in the Men's Final in Ashe Stadium at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Nick Kyrgios vs. Alex de Minaur at the National Bank Open

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Mar 28, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; John Isner of the United States holds four balls in his hand prior to serving against Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada (not pictured) in the third round in the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Jannik Sinner vs. Pablo Carreno Busta at the National Bank Open

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Aug 1, 2017; Washington, DC, USA; Dominic Thiem of Austria balances a ball on his hand prior to serving against Henri Laaksonen of Switzerland (not pictured) on day two of the Citi Open at Fitzgerald Tennis Center. Thiem won 6-3, 6-3. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Jessica Pegula vs. Camila Giorgi at the WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Mar 28, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; John Isner of the United States holds four balls in his hand prior to serving against Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada (not pictured) in the third round in the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Casper Ruud vs. Roberto Bautista Agut at the National Bank Open

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Sept 10, 2017; New York, NY, USA; Detailed view as Rafael Nadal of Spain bounces a tennis ball before serving to Kevin Anderson of South Africa in the Men's Final in Ashe Stadium at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Maria Sakkari vs. Karolina Pliskova at the WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Mar 28, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; John Isner of the United States holds four balls in his hand prior to serving against Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada (not pictured) in the third round in the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Roberto Bautista Agut vs. Casper Ruud at the National Bank Open

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Mar 28, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; John Isner of the United States holds four balls in his hand prior to serving against Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada (not pictured) in the third round in the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Marin Cilic vs. Tommy Paul at the National Bank Open

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Aug 1, 2017; Washington, DC, USA; Dominic Thiem of Austria balances a ball on his hand prior to serving against Henri Laaksonen of Switzerland (not pictured) on day two of the Citi Open at Fitzgerald Tennis Center. Thiem won 6-3, 6-3. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Camila Giorgi vs. Jessica Pegula at the WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Sept 10, 2017; New York, NY, USA; Detailed view as Rafael Nadal of Spain bounces a tennis ball before serving to Kevin Anderson of South Africa in the Men's Final in Ashe Stadium at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Karolina Pliskova vs. Maria Sakkari at the WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago