How to watch Pablo Carreno Busta vs. Jannik Sinner at the National Bank Open
Turn on Tennis Channel on August 11 to see the Round of 16 of the National Bank Open, which includes a matchup between Jannik Sinner and Pablo Carreno Busta.
- Tournament: National Bank Open
- Round: Round of 16
- Date: Thursday, August 11
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
- Court Surface: Hard
Sinner vs. Carreno Busta Matchup Info
|Jannik Sinner
|Pablo Carreno Busta
12
World Rank
23
30-10
2022 Match Record
20-16
75-30
2022 Set Record
50-40
Plava Laguna Croatia Open Umag
Last Tournament
Hamburg European Open
Winner
Last Result
Round of 16
Jannik Sinner vs. Pablo Carreno Busta Recent Performance
- Sinner is coming off a 2-6, 6-4, 6-2 win over No. 70-ranked Adrian Mannarino in the Round of 32 on Wednesday.
- In the Round of 32, Carreno Busta was victorious 6-0, 6-3 versus Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune on Wednesday.
- In his 40 matches so far this year across all court types, Sinner has played an average of 26.2 games (22.7 in three-set matches).
- Thus far this year, Sinner has won 83.4% of his service games and 28.1% of his return games.
- On hard courts, Sinner has won 25.9% of his return games and 83.7% of his service games.
- Through 36 matches so far this year, Carreno Busta has played 26.0 games per match (23.6 in three-set matches) and won 52.8% of them (across all court surfaces).
- Thus far this year, Carreno Busta has won 79.4% of his service games and 26.3% of his return games.
- On hard courts, Carreno Busta has won 26.7% of his return games and 83.9% of his service games.
