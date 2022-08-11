How to watch Qinwen Zheng vs. Bianca Vanessa Andreescu at the WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022
Thursday's Round of 16 of the WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022 slots Bianca Vanessa Andreescu against Qinwen Zheng at Aviva Centre. The matchup can be watched on Tennis Channel.
- Tournament: WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022
- Round: Round of 16
- Date: Thursday, August 11
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Court Surface: Hard
Andreescu vs. Zheng Matchup Info
|Bianca Vanessa Andreescu
|Qinwen Zheng
53
World Rank
51
13-8
2022 Match Record
17-13
25-19
2022 Set Record
38-32
Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic
Last Tournament
Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic
Round of 32
Last Result
Round of 32
Bianca Vanessa Andreescu vs. Qinwen Zheng Recent Performance
- In the Round of 32 on Wednesday, Andreescu defeated No. 40-ranked Alize Cornet, 6-3, 4-6, 6-3.
- Zheng picked up a walkover win over Ons Jabeur at the WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022 in her last scheduled match.
- Through 21 matches this year (across all court types), Andreescu has played 20.2 games per match (20.2 in three-set matches) and won 53.4% of them.
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Andreescu has won 69.8% of her games on serve, and 37.1% on return.
- On hard courts, Andreescu has won 66.7% of her service games and 0.0% of her return games.
- In her 30 matches so far this year, Zheng has played an average of 23.0 games across all court surfaces (23.0 in three-set matches).
- So far this year, Zheng has won 71.5% of her service games and 29.5% of her return games.
- On hard courts, Zheng has won 69.4% of her service games and 27.8% of her return games.
