How to watch Roberto Bautista Agut vs. Casper Ruud at the National Bank Open
If you're hoping to watch No. 7 Casper Ruud face off against No. 18 Roberto Bautista Agut in the Round of 16 of the National Bank Open on August 11, tune in to Tennis Channel.
- Tournament: National Bank Open
- Round: Round of 16
- Date: Thursday, August 11
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Court Surface: Hard
Ruud vs. Bautista Agut Matchup Info
|Casper Ruud
|Roberto Bautista Agut
7
World Rank
18
32-11
2022 Match Record
22-11
75-36
2022 Set Record
48-26
Swiss Open Gstaad
Last Tournament
Generali Open
Winner
Last Result
Winner
Casper Ruud vs. Roberto Bautista Agut Recent Performance
- Ruud beat No. 42-ranked Alex Molcan 7-6, 6-3 on Wednesday to reach the Round of 16.
- Bautista Agut defeated No. 46-ranked Jenson Brooksby 7-5, 6-1 on Wednesday to reach the Round of 16.
- Ruud has played 25.6 games per match (22.8 in three-set matches) in his 43 matches this year (across all court surfaces).
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Ruud has won 84.5% of his games on serve, and 25.8% on return.
- On hard courts, Ruud has won 87.5% of his service games and 27.6% of his return games.
- Bautista Agut has played 33 matches this year (winning 57.0% of games across all court types), and 22.2 games per match (21.5 in three-set matches).
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Bautista Agut has won 80.7% of his games on serve, and 32.3% on return.
- On hard courts, Bautista Agut has won 32.6% of his return games and 77.8% of his service games.
