How to watch Simona Halep vs. Jil Teichmann at the WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022
Tune in to Tennis Channel to see Simona Halep match up against Jil Teichmann in the Round of 16 of the WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022 on Thursday.
- Tournament: WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022
- Round: Round of 16
- Date: Thursday, August 11
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Court Surface: Hard
Halep vs. Teichmann Matchup Info
|Simona Halep
|Jil Teichmann
15
World Rank
21
34-11
2022 Match Record
19-16
72-22
2022 Set Record
44-36
Citi Open
Last Tournament
Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic
Round of 16
Last Result
Qualification
Simona Halep vs. Jil Teichmann Recent Performance
- In the Round of 32 on Wednesday, Halep defeated No. 45-ranked Shuai Zhang, 6-4, 6-2.
- In the Round of 32 on Wednesday, Teichmann defeated No. 2-ranked Anett Kontaveit, 6-4, 6-4.
- Through 45 matches this year (across all court types), Halep has played 18.7 games per match (18.7 in three-set matches) and won 61.0% of them.
- So far this year, Halep has won 47.9% of her return games and 74.3% of her service games.
- Halep has won 75.7% of her service games on hard courts, and 49.1% of her return games.
- In her 35 matches this year, Teichmann has played an average of 22.1 games across all court types (22.1 in three-set matches).
- Thus far this year, Teichmann has won 65.5% of her service games and 37.1% of her return games.
- On hard courts, Teichmann has won 66.7% of her service games and 31.9% of her return games.
