How to watch Taylor Fritz vs. Daniel Evans at the National Bank Open

Tennis Channel is your destination for watching the matchup between Daniel Evans and Taylor Fritz on Thursday, when they compete in the Round of 16 of the National Bank Open at Stade IGA.

Tournament: National Bank Open

National Bank Open Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Date: Thursday, August 11

Thursday, August 11 TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Start your free trial today! Court Surface: Hard

Evans vs. Fritz Matchup Info

Daniel Evans Taylor Fritz 39 World Rank 13 13-17 2022 Match Record 27-11 29-38 2022 Set Record 73-35 Citi Open Last Tournament Citi Open Quarterfinal Last Result Round of 16

Daniel Evans vs. Taylor Fritz Recent Performance