How to watch Taylor Fritz vs. Daniel Evans at the National Bank Open
Tennis Channel is your destination for watching the matchup between Daniel Evans and Taylor Fritz on Thursday, when they compete in the Round of 16 of the National Bank Open at Stade IGA.
How to watch Daniel Evans vs. Taylor Fritz at the National Bank Open
- Tournament: National Bank Open
- Round: Round of 16
- Date: Thursday, August 11
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
- Court Surface: Hard
Evans vs. Fritz Matchup Info
|Daniel Evans
|Taylor Fritz
39
World Rank
13
13-17
2022 Match Record
27-11
29-38
2022 Set Record
73-35
Citi Open
Last Tournament
Citi Open
Quarterfinal
Last Result
Round of 16
Daniel Evans vs. Taylor Fritz Recent Performance
- Evans is coming off a 6-4, 6-4 victory over No. 8-ranked Andrey Rublev in the Round of 32 on Wednesday.
- In the Round of 32 on Wednesday, Fritz defeated No. 24-ranked Frances Tiafoe, 5-7, 6-1, 6-4.
- Evans has played 30 matches so far this year across all court types, and 22.9 games per match (22.7 in three-set matches).
- Evans has won 72.9% of his service games this year, and 25.6% of his return games.
- Evans has won 76.1% of his service games on hard courts, and 29.2% of his return games.
- Fritz has played 28.8 games per match (25.4 in three-set matches) in his 38 matches this year across all court types.
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Fritz has won 81.8% of his games on serve, and 27.4% on return.
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages on hard courts, Fritz has won 83.9% of his games on serve, and 26.3% on return.
How To Watch
August
11
2022
Canada - Early Rounds
TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
2:50
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)