How to watch Tommy Paul vs. Marin Cilic at the National Bank Open
Turn on Tennis Channel on August 11 to see No. 16 Marin Cilic take on No. 34 Tommy Paul in the Round of 16 of the National Bank Open.
- Tournament: National Bank Open
- Round: Round of 16
- Date: Thursday, August 11
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Court Surface: Hard
Cilic vs. Paul Matchup Info
|Marin Cilic
|Tommy Paul
16
World Rank
34
21-13
2022 Match Record
26-19
59-37
2022 Set Record
59-50
cinch Championships
Last Tournament
Citi Open
Semifinal
Last Result
Round of 32
Marin Cilic vs. Tommy Paul Recent Performance
- In the Round of 32, Cilic was victorious 6-3, 6-2 versus Karen Khachanov on Wednesday.
- Paul beat No. 4-ranked Carlos Alcaraz 6-7, 7-6, 6-3 on Wednesday to advance to the Round of 16.
- In his 34 matches this year across all court types, Cilic has played an average of 27.0 games (24.0 in three-set matches).
- So far this year, Cilic has won 23.9% of his return games and 85.5% of his service games.
- Cilic has won 86.6% of his service games on hard courts, and 19.7% of his return games.
- Paul has played 45 matches this year (winning 51.5% of games across all court types), and 25.0 games per match (24.0 in three-set matches).
- So far this year, Paul has won 25.0% of his return games and 77.7% of his service games.
- On hard courts, Paul has won 79.0% of his service games and 26.5% of his return games.
How To Watch
August
11
2022
Canada - Early Rounds
TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
6:30
PM/EST
