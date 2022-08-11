Skip to main content

How to watch Tommy Paul vs. Marin Cilic at the National Bank Open

Mar 28, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; John Isner of the United States holds four balls in his hand prior to serving against Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada (not pictured) in the third round in the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Turn on Tennis Channel on August 11 to see No. 16 Marin Cilic take on No. 34 Tommy Paul in the Round of 16 of the National Bank Open.

How to watch Marin Cilic vs. Tommy Paul at the National Bank Open

  • Tournament: National Bank Open
  • Round: Round of 16
  • Date: Thursday, August 11
  • TV Channel: Tennis Channel
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
  • Court Surface: Hard

Cilic vs. Paul Matchup Info

Marin CilicTommy Paul

16

World Rank

34

21-13

2022 Match Record

26-19

59-37

2022 Set Record

59-50

cinch Championships

Last Tournament

Citi Open

Semifinal

Last Result

Round of 32

Marin Cilic vs. Tommy Paul Recent Performance

  • In the Round of 32, Cilic was victorious 6-3, 6-2 versus Karen Khachanov on Wednesday.
  • Paul beat No. 4-ranked Carlos Alcaraz 6-7, 7-6, 6-3 on Wednesday to advance to the Round of 16.
  • In his 34 matches this year across all court types, Cilic has played an average of 27.0 games (24.0 in three-set matches).
  • So far this year, Cilic has won 23.9% of his return games and 85.5% of his service games.
  • Cilic has won 86.6% of his service games on hard courts, and 19.7% of his return games.
  • Paul has played 45 matches this year (winning 51.5% of games across all court types), and 25.0 games per match (24.0 in three-set matches).
  • So far this year, Paul has won 25.0% of his return games and 77.7% of his service games.
  • On hard courts, Paul has won 79.0% of his service games and 26.5% of his return games.

How To Watch

August
11
2022

Canada - Early Rounds

TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
6:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

