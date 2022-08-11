Skip to main content

How to watch Yulia Putintseva vs. Alison Riske at the WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022

To watch Thursday's head-to-head matchup between No. 46 Yulia Putintseva and No. 35 Alison Riske in the Round of 16 of the WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022, check out Tennis Channel.

How to watch Alison Riske vs. Yulia Putintseva at the WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022

  • Tournament: WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022
  • Round: Round of 16
  • Date: Thursday, August 11
  • TV Channel: Tennis Channel
  • Court Surface: Hard
  • Court Surface: Hard

Riske vs. Putintseva Matchup Info

Alison RiskeYulia Putintseva

35

World Rank

46

20-15

2022 Match Record

20-14

41-37

2022 Set Record

44-35

Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic

Last Tournament

32nd Palermo Ladies Open

Round of 32

Last Result

Round of 16

Alison Riske vs. Yulia Putintseva Recent Performance

  • Riske is coming off a 7-6, 0-6, 7-5 victory over No. 16-ranked Jelena Ostapenko in the Round of 32 on Wednesday.
  • Putintseva beat No. 3-ranked Paula Badosa 7-5, 1-0 on Wednesday to reach the Round of 16.
  • Riske has played 20.5 games per match (20.5 in three-set matches) in her 35 matches this year (across all court types).
  • In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Riske has won 69.3% of her games on serve, and 33.1% on return.
  • In terms of serve/return winning percentages on hard courts, Riske has won 67.2% of her games on serve, and 34.4% on return.
  • Putintseva has played 34 matches so far this year (winning 53.8% of games across all court types), and 21.4 games per match (21.4 in three-set matches).
  • Putintseva has won 40.7% of her return games this year, and 63.8% of her service games.
  • In terms of serve/return winning percentages on hard courts, Putintseva has won 58.3% of her games on serve, and 40.5% on return.

How To Watch

August
11
2022

Canada - Early Rounds

TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
1:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
USATSI_18809165
