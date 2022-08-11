How to watch Yulia Putintseva vs. Alison Riske at the WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022
To watch Thursday's head-to-head matchup between No. 46 Yulia Putintseva and No. 35 Alison Riske in the Round of 16 of the WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022, check out Tennis Channel.
How to watch Alison Riske vs. Yulia Putintseva at the WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022
- Tournament: WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022
- Round: Round of 16
- Date: Thursday, August 11
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Court Surface: Hard
Riske vs. Putintseva Matchup Info
|Alison Riske
|Yulia Putintseva
35
World Rank
46
20-15
2022 Match Record
20-14
41-37
2022 Set Record
44-35
Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic
Last Tournament
32nd Palermo Ladies Open
Round of 32
Last Result
Round of 16
Alison Riske vs. Yulia Putintseva Recent Performance
- Riske is coming off a 7-6, 0-6, 7-5 victory over No. 16-ranked Jelena Ostapenko in the Round of 32 on Wednesday.
- Putintseva beat No. 3-ranked Paula Badosa 7-5, 1-0 on Wednesday to reach the Round of 16.
- Riske has played 20.5 games per match (20.5 in three-set matches) in her 35 matches this year (across all court types).
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Riske has won 69.3% of her games on serve, and 33.1% on return.
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages on hard courts, Riske has won 67.2% of her games on serve, and 34.4% on return.
- Putintseva has played 34 matches so far this year (winning 53.8% of games across all court types), and 21.4 games per match (21.4 in three-set matches).
- Putintseva has won 40.7% of her return games this year, and 63.8% of her service games.
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages on hard courts, Putintseva has won 58.3% of her games on serve, and 40.5% on return.
How To Watch
August
11
2022
Canada - Early Rounds
TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
1:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)