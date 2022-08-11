How to Watch National Bank Open Round of 16: Stream Tennis Live, TV Channel

The round of 16 at the National Bank Open on Thursday features top ranked Iga Świątek.

The afternoon session of the National Bank Open in Canada rolls into the round of 16 with the final two men’s singles matches, two more women’s singles matches and one men’s doubles match. In the final matches today, Gael Monfils, Jannik Sinner, Belinda Bencic and Bianca Andreescu are all in action in singles, as they look to move on to the quarterfinals.

How to Watch National Bank Open: Round of 16 Today:

Match Date: Aug. 11, 2022

Match Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: MSG+

Bencic took out the legend Serena Williams (6-2, 6-4) in the second round of the National Bank Open in straight sets to advance to today’s match.

In the women’s singles draw, the first match on Center Court features Andreescu taking on Quinwen Zheng and then 12th ranked Bencic taking on eighth ranked Garbiñe Muguruza.

The winner of the Andreescu vs. Zheng match will take on the winner of third ranked Maria Sakkari vs. Karolina Pliskova. The winner of the Bencic vs. Muguruza match will take on the winner of the Iga Świątek and Beatriz Haddad Maia match.

Over in the men’s singles draw, Monfils takes on Jack Draper and Sinner takes on Pablo Carreño Busta as they aim to make it into the quarterfinals.

In men’s doubles, the fourth ranked team of Jean-Julien Rojer and Marcelo take on Benjamin Bonzi and Monfils.

