Skip to main content

How to Watch National Bank Open: Stream Tennis Live, TV Channel

The round of 16 at the National Bank Open on Thursday features top ranked Iga Świątek.

The afternoon session of the National Bank Open in Canada rolls into the round of 16 with the final two men’s singles matches, two more women’s singles matches and one men’s doubles match. In the final matches today, Gael Monfils, Jannik Sinner, Belinda Bencic and Bianca Andreescu are all in action in singles, as they look to move on to the quarterfinals.

How to Watch National Bank Open: Round of 16 Today:

Match Date: Aug. 11, 2022

Match Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: MSG+

Live stream National Bank Open: Round of 16 on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Bencic took out the legend Serena Williams (6-2, 6-4) in the second round of the National Bank Open in straight sets to advance to today’s match.

In the women’s singles draw, the first match on Center Court features Andreescu taking on Quinwen Zheng and then 12th ranked Bencic taking on eighth ranked Garbiñe Muguruza.

The winner of the Andreescu vs. Zheng match will take on the winner of third ranked Maria Sakkari vs. Karolina Pliskova. The winner of the Bencic vs. Muguruza match will take on the winner of the Iga Świątek and Beatriz Haddad Maia match.

Over in the men’s singles draw, Monfils takes on Jack Draper and Sinner takes on Pablo Carreño Busta as they aim to make it into the quarterfinals.

In men’s doubles, the fourth ranked team of Jean-Julien Rojer and Marcelo take on Benjamin Bonzi and Monfils.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

August
11
2022

National Bank Open: Round of 16

TV CHANNEL: MSG+
Time
7:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Belinda Bencic
Tennis

How to Watch National Bank Open Round of 16: Stream Tennis Live, TV Channel

By Kristofer Habbas12 seconds ago
imago1013125724h
Lacrosse

How to Watch Athletes Unlimited Lacrosse: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

By Kristofer Habbas28 minutes ago
Soccer

CD Godoy Cruz vs. CA Aldosivi: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 8/11/2022

By What's On TV Staff39 minutes ago
USATSI_18773589
WNBA

How to Watch Sky at Aces: Stream WNBA Live, TV Channel

By Matthew Beighle42 minutes ago
Connecticut Sun Jonquel Jones
WNBA

How to Watch Sun at Sparks: Stream WNBA Live Online for Free, TV Channel

By Matthew Beighle56 minutes ago
Soccer Ball
Soccer

How to Watch Canada vs. Korea Republic: Stream U-20 Women's World Cup Soccer

By Matthew Beighle1 hour ago
imago1013747186h
Hockey

How to Watch Switzerland vs United States: Stream IIHF Junior Hockey Live

By Brandon Rush1 hour ago
USATSI_18849977
Baseball

How to Watch Hsinchu County vs Hermosillo: Stream Cal Ripken Major 70 Series

By Adam Childs1 hour ago
Dec 6, 2021; Orchard Park, New York, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones (10) jogs to the sidelines against the Buffalo Bills during the second half at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports
NFL

How to Watch Giants at Patriots: Stream NFL Live, TV Channel

By Matthew Beighle2 hours ago