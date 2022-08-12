How to watch Belinda Bencic vs. Garbine Muguruza at the WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022
Friday's Round of 16 of the WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022 slots Belinda Bencic against Garbine Muguruza at Aviva Centre. The matchup can be watched on Tennis Channel.
- Tournament: WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022
- Round: Round of 16
- Date: Friday, August 12
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Court Surface: Hard
Bencic vs. Muguruza Matchup Info
|Belinda Bencic
|Garbine Muguruza
12
World Rank
8
28-13
2022 Match Record
8-12
62-35
2022 Set Record
21-25
Ladies Open Lausanne
Last Tournament
Wimbledon
Quarterfinal
Last Result
Round of 128
Belinda Bencic vs. Garbine Muguruza Recent Performance
- Bencic is coming off a 6-2, 6-4 win over Serena Williams in the Round of 32 on Wednesday.
- Muguruza beat Kaia Kanepi 6-4, 6-4 on Wednesday in the Round of 32.
- Bencic has played 41 matches this year (across all court types), and 22.9 games per match (22.9 in three-set matches).
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Bencic has won 75.6% of her games on serve, and 33.5% on return.
- On hard courts, Bencic has won 34.9% of her return games and 74.8% of her service games.
- Through 20 matches this year, Muguruza has played 21.0 games per match (21.0 in three-set matches) and won 49.3% of them (across all court surfaces).
- Thus far this year, Muguruza has won 68.4% of her service games and 30.3% of her return games.
- Muguruza has won 69.9% of her service games on hard courts, and 33.7% of her return games.
How To Watch
August
12
2022
Canada - Quarterfinals
TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
12:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
