How to watch Casper Ruud vs. Felix Auger-Aliassime at the National Bank Open

The quarterfinals of the National Bank Open includes Felix Auger-Aliassime and Casper Ruud going head to head on August 12 at Stade IGA. Tune in on Tennis Channel.

How to watch Casper Ruud vs. Felix Auger-Aliassime at the National Bank Open

  • Tournament: National Bank Open
  • Round: Quarterfinal
  • Date: Friday, August 12
  • TV Channel: Tennis Channel
  Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
  • Court Surface: Hard

Ruud vs. Auger-Aliassime Matchup Info

Casper RuudFelix Auger-Aliassime

7

World Rank

9

32-11

2022 Match Record

29-16

75-36

2022 Set Record

76-47

Swiss Open Gstaad

Last Tournament

Mifel Open

Winner

Last Result

Semifinal

Casper Ruud vs. Felix Auger-Aliassime Recent Performance

  • Ruud defeated No. 18-ranked Roberto Bautista Agut 6-7, 7-6, 6-4 on Thursday to make the quarterfinals.
  • Auger-Aliassime defeated No. 11-ranked Cameron Norrie 6-3, 6-4 on Thursday to reach the quarterfinals.
  • In his 43 matches so far this year across all court types, Ruud has played an average of 25.6 games (22.8 in three-set matches).
  • Thus far this year, Ruud has won 25.8% of his return games and 84.5% of his service games.
  • In terms of serve/return winning percentages on hard courts, Ruud has won 87.5% of his games on serve, and 27.6% on return.
  • Auger-Aliassime has played 45 matches so far this year (winning 53.5% of games across all court types), and 27.6 games per match (23.6 in three-set matches).
  • Thus far this year, Auger-Aliassime has won 24.1% of his return games and 82.7% of his service games.
  • Auger-Aliassime has won 24.2% of his return games on hard courts, and 83.7% of his service games.

How To Watch

August
12
2022

Canada - Quarterfinals

TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
2:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Tennis

