How to watch Casper Ruud vs. Felix Auger-Aliassime at the National Bank Open
The quarterfinals of the National Bank Open includes Felix Auger-Aliassime and Casper Ruud going head to head on August 12 at Stade IGA. Tune in on Tennis Channel.
How to watch Casper Ruud vs. Felix Auger-Aliassime at the National Bank Open
- Tournament: National Bank Open
- Round: Quarterfinal
- Date: Friday, August 12
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
- Court Surface: Hard
Ruud vs. Auger-Aliassime Matchup Info
|Casper Ruud
|Felix Auger-Aliassime
7
World Rank
9
32-11
2022 Match Record
29-16
75-36
2022 Set Record
76-47
Swiss Open Gstaad
Last Tournament
Mifel Open
Winner
Last Result
Semifinal
Casper Ruud vs. Felix Auger-Aliassime Recent Performance
- Ruud defeated No. 18-ranked Roberto Bautista Agut 6-7, 7-6, 6-4 on Thursday to make the quarterfinals.
- Auger-Aliassime defeated No. 11-ranked Cameron Norrie 6-3, 6-4 on Thursday to reach the quarterfinals.
- In his 43 matches so far this year across all court types, Ruud has played an average of 25.6 games (22.8 in three-set matches).
- Thus far this year, Ruud has won 25.8% of his return games and 84.5% of his service games.
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages on hard courts, Ruud has won 87.5% of his games on serve, and 27.6% on return.
- Auger-Aliassime has played 45 matches so far this year (winning 53.5% of games across all court types), and 27.6 games per match (23.6 in three-set matches).
- Thus far this year, Auger-Aliassime has won 24.1% of his return games and 82.7% of his service games.
- Auger-Aliassime has won 24.2% of his return games on hard courts, and 83.7% of his service games.
How To Watch
August
12
2022
Canada - Quarterfinals
TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
2:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)