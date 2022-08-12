How to watch Cori Gauff vs. Simona Halep at the WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022
Cori Gauff and Simona Halep are set to compete in the quarterfinals of the WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022 on August 12, and you can watch it on Tennis Channel.
- Tournament: WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022
- Round: Quarterfinal
- Date: Friday, August 12
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Court Surface: Hard
Gauff vs. Halep Matchup Info
|Cori Gauff
|Simona Halep
11
World Rank
15
30-14
2022 Match Record
35-11
63-33
2022 Set Record
74-22
Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic
Last Tournament
Citi Open
Quarterfinal
Last Result
Round of 16
Cori Gauff vs. Simona Halep Recent Performance
- Gauff is coming off a 7-5, 4-6, 7-6 win over No. 6-ranked Aryna Sabalenka in the Round of 16 on Thursday.
- Halep beat No. 21-ranked Jil Teichmann 6-2, 7-5 on Thursday to reach the quarterfinals.
- Through 44 matches this year (across all court types), Gauff has played 20.5 games per match (20.5 in three-set matches) and won 55.5% of them.
- Gauff has won 39.0% of her return games this year, and 71.9% of her service games.
- Gauff has won 33.2% of her return games on hard courts, and 75.3% of her service games.
- Halep has played 46 matches this year, and 18.8 games per match across all court surfaces (18.8 in three-set matches).
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Halep has won 74.7% of her games on serve, and 47.7% on return.
- Halep has won 76.3% of her service games on hard courts, and 48.7% of her return games.
How To Watch
August
12
2022
Canada - Quarterfinals
TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
12:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
