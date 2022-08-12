How to watch Daniel Evans vs. Tommy Paul at the National Bank Open
Fire up Tennis Channel on Friday to see the quarterfinals of the National Bank Open, which features Daniel Evans squaring off against Tommy Paul.
- Tournament: National Bank Open
- Round: Quarterfinal
- Date: Friday, August 12
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Court Surface: Hard
Evans vs. Paul Matchup Info
|Daniel Evans
|Tommy Paul
39
World Rank
34
13-17
2022 Match Record
27-19
29-38
2022 Set Record
61-50
Citi Open
Last Tournament
Citi Open
Quarterfinal
Last Result
Round of 32
Daniel Evans vs. Tommy Paul Recent Performance
- In the Round of 16, Evans won 7-6, 1-6, 7-5 versus Taylor Fritz on Thursday.
- Paul is coming off a 6-4, 6-2 victory over No. 16-ranked Marin Cilic in the Round of 16 on Thursday.
- Evans has played 30 matches so far this year across all court surfaces, and 22.9 games per match (22.7 in three-set matches).
- Evans has won 72.9% of his service games this year, and 25.6% of his return games.
- On hard courts, Evans has won 29.2% of his return games and 76.1% of his service games.
- Paul has played 46 matches this year, and 24.8 games per match across all court surfaces (23.9 in three-set matches).
- Thus far this year, Paul has won 25.4% of his return games and 77.9% of his service games.
- On hard courts, Paul has won 27% of his return games and 79.3% of his service games.
