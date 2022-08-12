Skip to main content

How to watch Daniel Evans vs. Tommy Paul at the National Bank Open

Fire up Tennis Channel on Friday to see the quarterfinals of the National Bank Open, which features Daniel Evans squaring off against Tommy Paul.

  • Tournament: National Bank Open
  • Round: Quarterfinal
  • Date: Friday, August 12
  • TV Channel: Tennis Channel
  • Court Surface: Hard

Evans vs. Paul Matchup Info

Daniel EvansTommy Paul

39

World Rank

34

13-17

2022 Match Record

27-19

29-38

2022 Set Record

61-50

Citi Open

Last Tournament

Citi Open

Quarterfinal

Last Result

Round of 32

Daniel Evans vs. Tommy Paul Recent Performance

  • In the Round of 16, Evans won 7-6, 1-6, 7-5 versus Taylor Fritz on Thursday.
  • Paul is coming off a 6-4, 6-2 victory over No. 16-ranked Marin Cilic in the Round of 16 on Thursday.
  • Evans has played 30 matches so far this year across all court surfaces, and 22.9 games per match (22.7 in three-set matches).
  • Evans has won 72.9% of his service games this year, and 25.6% of his return games.
  • On hard courts, Evans has won 29.2% of his return games and 76.1% of his service games.
  • Paul has played 46 matches this year, and 24.8 games per match across all court surfaces (23.9 in three-set matches).
  • Thus far this year, Paul has won 25.4% of his return games and 77.9% of his service games.
  • On hard courts, Paul has won 27% of his return games and 79.3% of his service games.

How To Watch

August
12
2022

Canada - Quarterfinals

TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
6:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
