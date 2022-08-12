How to watch Felix Auger-Aliassime vs. Casper Ruud at the National Bank Open

Mar 28, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; John Isner of the United States holds four balls in his hand prior to serving against Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada (not pictured) in the third round in the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Casper Ruud and Felix Auger-Aliassime are scheduled to meet on Friday, August 12 in the quarterfinals of the National Bank Open, and you can tune in to see it on Tennis Channel.

How to watch Casper Ruud vs. Felix Auger-Aliassime at the National Bank Open

Tournament: National Bank Open

National Bank Open Round: Quarterfinal

Quarterfinal Date: Friday, August 12

Friday, August 12 TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Tennis Channel Live Stream on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Start your free trial today! Court Surface: Hard

Ruud vs. Auger-Aliassime Matchup Info

Casper Ruud Felix Auger-Aliassime 7 World Rank 9 32-11 2022 Match Record 29-16 75-36 2022 Set Record 76-47 Swiss Open Gstaad Last Tournament Mifel Open Winner Last Result Semifinal

Casper Ruud vs. Felix Auger-Aliassime Recent Performance