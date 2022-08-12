How to watch Felix Auger-Aliassime vs. Casper Ruud at the National Bank Open
Casper Ruud and Felix Auger-Aliassime are scheduled to meet on Friday, August 12 in the quarterfinals of the National Bank Open, and you can tune in to see it on Tennis Channel.
- Tournament: National Bank Open
- Round: Quarterfinal
- Date: Friday, August 12
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Court Surface: Hard
Ruud vs. Auger-Aliassime Matchup Info
|Casper Ruud
|Felix Auger-Aliassime
7
World Rank
9
32-11
2022 Match Record
29-16
75-36
2022 Set Record
76-47
Swiss Open Gstaad
Last Tournament
Mifel Open
Winner
Last Result
Semifinal
Casper Ruud vs. Felix Auger-Aliassime Recent Performance
- Ruud defeated Roberto Bautista Agut 6-7, 7-6, 6-4 on Thursday in the Round of 16.
- In the Round of 16, Auger-Aliassime was victorious 6-3, 6-4 against Cameron Norrie on Thursday.
- Ruud has played 25.6 games per match (22.8 in three-set matches) in his 43 matches so far this year (across all court types).
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Ruud has won 84.5% of his games on serve, and 25.8% on return.
- Ruud has won 27.6% of his return games on hard courts, and 87.5% of his service games.
- Auger-Aliassime has played 45 matches so far this year, and 27.6 games per match across all court surfaces (23.6 in three-set matches).
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Auger-Aliassime has won 82.7% of his games on serve, and 24.1% on return.
- On hard courts, Auger-Aliassime has won 24.2% of his return games and 83.7% of his service games.
