How to watch Garbine Muguruza vs. Belinda Bencic at the WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022
Friday's Round of 16 of the WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022 slots Belinda Bencic versus Garbine Muguruza at Aviva Centre. The matchup can be watched on Tennis Channel.
- Tournament: WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022
- Round: Round of 16
- Date: Friday, August 12
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Court Surface: Hard
Bencic vs. Muguruza Matchup Info
|Belinda Bencic
|Garbine Muguruza
12
World Rank
8
28-13
2022 Match Record
8-12
62-35
2022 Set Record
21-25
Ladies Open Lausanne
Last Tournament
Wimbledon
Quarterfinal
Last Result
Round of 128
Belinda Bencic vs. Garbine Muguruza Recent Performance
- In the Round of 32 on Wednesday, Bencic beat Serena Williams, 6-2, 6-4.
- Muguruza defeated Kaia Kanepi 6-4, 6-4 on Wednesday in the Round of 32.
- Bencic has played 41 matches this year (across all court surfaces), and 22.9 games per match (22.9 in three-set matches).
- Bencic has won 75.6% of her service games this year, and 33.5% of her return games.
- Bencic has won 74.8% of her service games on hard courts, and 34.9% of her return games.
- Muguruza has played 20 matches so far this year, and 21.0 games per match across all court types (21.0 in three-set matches).
- Thus far this year, Muguruza has won 68.4% of her service games and 30.3% of her return games.
- On hard courts, Muguruza has won 33.7% of her return games and 69.9% of her service games.
